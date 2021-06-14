Minnetonka, with four individual state qualifiers and three relay teams, finished third in the Section 6AA girls track and field meet June 8 and 10 at Wayzata High School.
The Skippers scored 125 points, behind Wayzata (152.5) and Eden Prairie (138).
Minnetonka had two section champions, both in hurdle events. Ruby Pajibo, with the fastest time of the meet, 14.94 in the preliminaries, was first across the finish line in the 100-meter intermediate event in 15.04 seconds in the finals.
Claire Kohler, who also had the fastest 300-meter low hurdle time of 44.88 in the preliminaries, was first in the final race in 45.05 seconds.
Kate LeBlanc, former relay state champion, was second overall in the 400-meter dash in 58.28 seconds for Minnetonka.
Winona Stone reached a jump-off for first place in high jump, finishing second with a height of five feet, five inches, for the Skippers.
Minnetonka was second in the 4x100 (49.59), 4x400 (3:59.81) and 4x800 relays (9:23.20), all qualifying events. The 4x200 relay team was third overall in 1:46.60, missing the top-two by less than a half of a second.
Other near-misses to state included Kathryn Mindak in the 400 meters (fourth place, 1:00.88), Maya Mor in the 1,600 meters (third place, 5:03.49), Kohler in the 100 hurdles (third place, 15.49), Mya Folken in high jump (fourth place, 5-3), Lucy Hiller and Folken in fourth and fifth places in long jump (16 1/2 feet and 16 2 1/4 inches), Kohler in fourth place in triple jump (33 feet, 10 inches), and Carly Pfeffer in shot put (fifth place, 34 feet, two inches).
Minnetonka had three boys state qualifications including mid-distance sprinters seniors Chase McPherson and Austin Hunter. McPherson was runner-up in the 400 meters in 50.04 seconds, just three hundredths of a second ahead of Michael Gross of Eden Prairie.
Hunter dropped seven seconds from his 800-meter preliminary time, finishing second in a time of 1:56.52.
McPherson and Hunter will compete in a second race, the 4x400 relay, along with Cosmo Guion and Walker Lui, after winning the race in 3:25.46, just a half-second ahead of Hopkins.
Other top track finishes for Minnetonka were Joshua Koehnen in the 1,600 meters (fifth place, 4:28.14), Nicholas Gilles in the 3,200 meters (third place, 9:33.15), Jacob Herbert in the 110-meter hurdles (fourth place, 15.93), and the 4x800 relay in third place (8:37.08).
McPherson narrowly missed out on qualifying for state in three events, placing third in high jump at six feet, two inches, losing out on a top-two finish due to one more failed attempt.
Herbert in long jump (20 feet, 1 3/4 inches) and Benjamin Ingersoll in discus (126 feet) were fourth and fifth overall.
The Class AA State Meet is Saturday, June 19, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.