On paper, the win-loss records of some of Minnetonka's top wrestlers don't stand out. Seniors Gabe Schumacher and Quinn Sell, and junior Peter Barrett, all state qualifiers in 2020, entered the Section 6AAA Tournament each with eight losses.
But when you look at the schedule Minnetonka's coaches put together in the shortened 2021 season -- the Skippers wrestled all 10 South Suburban schools including No. 1 Shakopee -- a total of 32 duels competed in, it's no wonder why the records look the way they do.
"I think it ended up most weeks we were wrestling two ranked teams, so we were bound to face good competition. I think that really shows in how much we have improved throughout the season, especially the upper weights. Credit goes to our coaches for getting us that tough schedule," Sell said.
Being tested every night out, the likes of ranked St. Michael-Albertville, Waconia, Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield, Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran, and Scott West, has Minnetonka wrestlers thinking big come the post-season.
"We were very fortunate to get a tough schedule. Personally I liked that challenge because you're able to go out there and prove it to yourself that you can do it. A lot of teams probably didn't get the schedule we did, and weren't able to grow and learn, and I think our team has grown a lot from the beginning to the end of the season," Schumacher said.
Minnetonka showed its line-up depth by winning eight of 11 matches wrestled, gaining forfeit victories at two additional weights, in a 60-19 Section 6AAA semifinal win over Eden Prairie March 10.
Charlie Palm (18-11), Michael Giovinco (12-15), Barrett (25-8), Diego Pitt (16-16) and Ethan Sandum (6-10) all recorded pins in the first half of the Skipper line-up, leading to a 36-3 lead through 145 pounds.
Three more falls and a forfeit win at 170 pounds pushed the advantage to 60-7 through 195 pounds.
Schumacher, 23-8 on the season, ranked much of the season at 152 pounds, drew one of the state's top wrestlers at his weight in Bryce Dagel. A 4-2 match late in the second period, Dagel gained a takedown, extending the advantage over the final two minutes.
A loss, but it was six minutes against one of the best, and a learning experience for next time.
"Each match shows you what you can work on so I know what I need to know to beat them the next time," Schumacher said.
Freshman Marco Christiansen notched win No. 24 out of 28 matches this season for Minnetonka at 160 pounds, a pin in 12 seconds. Christiansen is one of the Skippers that could end up making a run toward the final eight in the state tournament.
"Marco has a ton of potential and he's already grown a lot from last year. I'm really excited to see how Marco and the team will do these next couple of years. There's a lot oto be excited for the future with Minnetonka Wrestling," Schumacher said.
Other winners for Minnetonka were Alejandro Torbenson and Sell at 182 and 195 pounds. Sell earned victory No. 21 on the season in a first-period pin. Recently he topped 100 wins for his career; one that dates back to eighth grade, helping the Skippers win three consecutive section titles.
"I had a lot of people helping me grow. I was wrestling partners with his older brother (Caleb), who qualified for state. As I kept getting older I kept finding myself wanting to repay that, helping work with younger guys to help them improve. I think it's cool that I have been able to improve my leadership skills as well as my wrestling skills," Sell said.
With the win, Minnetonka will join top seed Waconia and Section 5AAA finalists St. Michael-Albertville and Wayzata in the state team preliminary round on Saturday, March 13, at STMA High School.
The section championships will take place at 10 a.m. followed by the winners meeting around noon for a chance to compete in the state tournament final four on March 25.
WACONIA 61, CHASKA/CHANHASSEN 10
With Edina, Minneapolis South and Southwest electing to not attend the Section 6AAA team competition, top seed and defending champion Waconia and Chaska/Chanhassen were the remaining teams left to wrestle for a spot in the state preliminaries.
The Wildcats won the first six matches, jumping out to a 28-0 lead, in a 61-10 final on March 10 at Waconia High School.
Waconia and Minnetonka will meet in the Section 6AAA championship on Saturday, March 13, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Chaska/Chanhassen won two bouts, getting a 12-2 major decision from PJ Velazquez for 145 pounds, and a fall in one minute, 18 seconds, from heavyweight Hunter Brackee.
Senior Grant Sussner and Russell Gillette were in contested matches, dropping 7-2 and 4-2 decisions for the Storm Hawks at 132 and 160 pounds.
The Section 6AAA Tournament continues with the individual portion on Wednesday, March 17, at Eden Prairie High School. Four wrestlers at each weight class will advance to the state preliminary round on March 20.
St. Michael-Albertville is tentatively slated to host the state individual preliminary tournament for Sections 5AAA/6AAA with Chanhassen High School pulled from the event due to COVID concerns in Carver County.