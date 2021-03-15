Three consecutive match wins nearly erased a 16-0 hole for Minnetonka in the Section 6AAA Wrestling championship March 13 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Top seed and defending champion Waconia, though, won seven of the next eight matches, 10 of 14 overall, in a 46-20 final.
Max McEnelly and Lincoln Vick each recorded falls for the Wildcats, which also got four major decision wins and an injury default final at 120 pounds.
Minnetonka's three straight wins came at 126 to 138 pounds started by an 18-2 technical fall from Peter Barrett. Alex Shansey in a 45-second pin and a 3-1 win from Diego Pitt pulled the Skippers within 16-14 through six weights.
Dalton Lohrenz also provided Minnetonka with six team points with a second-period pin at heavyweight.
Minnetonka finished with an 18-15 record in the 2021 season.
Waconia lost for just the sixth time in 30 matches, a 41-28 decision to Section 5AAA champion St. Michael-Albertville in the state preliminary final. Joining STMA at state will be Shakopee, Stillwater, and Anoka.
The Section 6AAA individual tournament is set for Wednesday, March 17 at Eden Prairie High School. Four individuals from each weight class will advance to the state preliminary round with Section 5AAA individuals on Saturday, March 20, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.