Third seed Holy Family Catholic scored three times in the first 40 minutes, owning a comfortable lead on Monticello in the quarterfinals of the Section 6A boys soccer contest Oct. 10.
Ten minutes into the second half, now a one-goal lead, all of a sudden it wasn't so comfortable.
Holy Family Catholic, though, unbeaten in four straight matches, prevailed, advancing through to the final four in a 4-2 win.
Ryder Ferguson scored his sixth goal in three matches, with 13 minutes on the clock, on a breakaway from Bennett Creager for the sealing goal in the Fire win.
Bishop Schugel netted two first-half goals with Ferguson adding a score for a 3-0 lead for Holy Family Catholic.
A penalty kick score off a hand ball in the box and a long shot goal pulled Monticello within 3-2. The Magic lost 5-2 to the Fire in the regular season.
Bryce Richter made nine saves for Holy Family Catholic, which travels to Orono at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. The two teams played to a 1-1 draw recently.
Top seed Waconia was upset in penalty kicks by Willmar.
MAYER LUTHERAN/WATERTOWN-MAYER 2,
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 1 OT
Mayer Lutheran/Watertown Mayer needed penalty kicks to advance to the quarterfinal round. On Oct. 10 they need overtime to advance.
Brady Wachholz's header goal with 2:16 left in extra time was the difference, a 2-1 Crusader win.
The two teams traded goals in the first half.
The Stars finished the season with an 11-6 record, two losses to Mayer Lutheran by 2-1 scores.