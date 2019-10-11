HFC Soccer - Schugel
Bishop Schugel, right, shown in a match against Orono, scored twice in Holy Family Catholic's 4-2 win over Monticello Oct. 10.

 Photo by Eric Kraushar

Third seed Holy Family Catholic scored three times in the first 40 minutes, owning a comfortable lead on Monticello in the quarterfinals of the Section 6A boys soccer contest Oct. 10.

Ten minutes into the second half, now a one-goal lead, all of a sudden it wasn't so comfortable.

Holy Family Catholic, though, unbeaten in four straight matches, prevailed, advancing through to the final four in a 4-2 win.

Ryder Ferguson scored his sixth goal in three matches, with 13 minutes on the clock, on a breakaway from Bennett Creager for the sealing goal in the Fire win.

Bishop Schugel netted two first-half goals with Ferguson adding a score for a 3-0 lead for Holy Family Catholic.

A penalty kick score off a hand ball in the box and a long shot goal pulled Monticello within 3-2. The Magic lost 5-2 to the Fire in the regular season.

Bryce Richter made nine saves for Holy Family Catholic, which travels to Orono at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. The two teams played to a 1-1 draw recently.

Top seed Waconia was upset in penalty kicks by Willmar.

MAYER LUTHERAN/WATERTOWN-MAYER 2,

SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 1 OT

Mayer Lutheran/Watertown Mayer needed penalty kicks to advance to the quarterfinal round. On Oct. 10 they need overtime to advance.

Brady Wachholz's header goal with 2:16 left in extra time was the difference, a 2-1 Crusader win.

The two teams traded goals in the first half.

The Stars finished the season with an 11-6 record, two losses to Mayer Lutheran by 2-1 scores.

