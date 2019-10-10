Albert Lea played teams tough all season, one or two goals shy against both Class A and AA opponents in the Big Nine Conference.
Defensively, they were not the 11th-best team in Section 2.
On Oct. 10 in the second round of the post-season, the Tigers made it tough on host Holy Family Catholic.
One goal was the difference, a Mimi Pavelka penalty kick goal with under seven minutes left in the first half stood up in a Fire victory.
It was the sixth time this season Albert Lea was held scoreless.
Holy Family Catholic, the No. 6 seed in the section bracket, notched its 10th win of the season, snapping a three-game losing streak.
A back and forth first half, Pavelka collided with an Albert Lea defender at the top of the box, the whistle awarding a foul.
Pavelka's right-footed shot slid under the outstretched arm of the Tiger goaltender for the 1-0 lead.
Holy Family Catholic (10-7) is at Fairmont, the No. 3 seed, in the Section 2 quarterfinals at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. The Cardinals are 12-2-1, a pair of one-goal losses to St. Peter.
Fairmont beat Albert Lea 1-0 in the regular season.