The second meeting in two weeks, Holy Family Catholic and Orono boys soccer played the first 40 minutes going back and forth down the field, each having an understanding of how to defend.
Sometimes, though, playmakers make plays.
Jamie Basil’s free kick with 21:10 remaining in the Section 6A semifinal Oct. 14 found the head of Andy Dewitt for the lone goal in a 1-0 decision over Holy Family Catholic.
The two teams tied 1-1 in the regular season meeting, Dewitt with the header goal with 70 seconds remaining to earn the draw.
The match was moved back 48 hours due to bitter cold and snowy conditions.
Each team had opportunities in the first half, the best on a Ben Halloff header off a cross into the box for Orono. Holy Family Catholic goaltender Bryce Richter dove to his right, getting a glove on the shot, keeping the game scoreless.
Richter made two highlight reel saves in the second half as well, keeping the Fire within a goal.
Despite eight corner kick opportunities, Holy Family Catholic was unable to convert like they did in the first meeting on a Bennett Creager header.
The Fire, the 2018 section champions, finished the year with a 10-5-2 record.
Orono will host Willmar, the No. 8 seed, in the Section 6A championship on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
The Cardinals won in a shootout over top-seeded Waconia in the quarterfinals before defeating Mayer Lutheran/Watertown-Mayer 3-1 in the semifinals.