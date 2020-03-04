Providence Academy couldn't slow down Holy Family Catholic's guards. Abbey Fink went off for a career-high 21 points. Nicole Bowlin added 10 points, the Fire hit eight 3-pointers.
The Lions were also just 18-of-32 from the free-throw line. The Fire beat Providence Academy 69-62 on Dec. 14 in Plymouth.
Meeting up again in the Section 5AA semifinals March 4 in St. Michael, the Lions changed things up a bit, employing a zone defense. The Fire, which missed its first nine outside shots, finished the game just 3-of-25.
Meanwhile the Lions had four players in double figures, making 28 total field goals to 13 for the Fire in a 67-39 final.
Holy Family Catholic, the defending section champions, finished the season with a 13-16 record.
Providence Academy jumped out to a 21-3 lead, scoring 20 of 21 points. At halftime it was 27-9, the Fire converting just three field goals.
After taking 24 minutes to record back-to-back scoring possessions, Holy Family Catholic strung together a stretch that pulled them within 35-24.
Nicole Bowlin hit a 3-pointer, followed by a Lucy Hertel finish under the hoop off a pass from Bowlin. Hertel also had a steal, finding Sophia Zay for a basket at 33-20.
A Bowlin steal and Sophi Hall lay-up drew the Fire within 11 points.
Providence Academy, though, hit consecutive 3-pointers, Kyra Miller and Madie Anderson, sealing the win. Miller (16), Hailey Hohenecker (13), and Grace and Maria Counts (12 each) were top scorers for the Lions.
Hall and Grace Elander led Holy Family Catholic with nine points each. Elander was 7-of-8 from the foul line in the second half. Zay added seven points with Hertel with five.
Top-seeded Providence Academy, coached by former Chaska assistant and Chanhassen High School graduate Conner Geotz, plays No. 2 seed Watertown-Mayer in the Section 5AA final on Friday, March 6 at Halenbeck Hall in St. Cloud. The Royals beat Annandale 52-35 in the second semifinal.