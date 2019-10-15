Edina's been the best team in the state of Minnesota all soccer season. Yet against Minnetonka in two regular season meetings, lapses allowed the Skippers chances at a victory.
In the Section 2AA championship Oct. 15 at Chanhassen High School, the Hornets played a flawless 80 minutes, securing the title in a 2-0 win over the Skippers.
Beating a team three times in a season didn't prove to be that tough for a talented Edina squad that is 19-0 on the season.
Scoreless at halftime, Edina got on the board just three minutes and 44 seconds into the second half. Eddy Rosenthal finished a rebound of his own shot off a cross on a 3-on-2 advantage for the Hornets.
Minnetonka goaltender Kai Haroldson, who made a spectacular save late in the first half, stopped the initial shot from Rosenthal.
Haroldson was hurt on a collision on a free kick into the box four minutes after the goal, exiting with a leg injury.
Edina ended up scoring with the Skippers starter on the sidelines, a Valentin Correlajo finish at the net on a long winding pass from Rosenthal in the 51st minute.
Minnetonka was credited with four shots on goal for the match, all in the final 25 minutes.
Minnetonka finished with a 13-3-3 record this season. The defending Section 2AA champions suffered all three losses to Edina.
The Hornets won 3-2 in both regular season meetings. Edina came from behind 2-1 in the first game before Minnetonka rallied in game two to tie the game at two.