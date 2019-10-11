Shakopee had Minnetonka back on its heels, forcing constant pressure it felt over the final 30 minutes of the first half.
An early 1-0 lead on Pedro Ce's third playoff goal, the Skippers had the luxury of sitting back and defending. Something they do better than just about anyone.
Minnetonka will play in the Section 2AA boys championship for the fifth time in six years at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Chanhassen High School. The Skippers were section champions in 2014, 2015 and 2018.
Their opponent will be top-ranked Edina, a 7-0 winner over Eden Prairie in the other semifinal. The Hornets are 18-0 overall.
Minnetonka's only two losses this season (13-2-3 overall) have come against Edina in 3-2 scores.
The Skippers victory over Shakopee, which won a program-best 13 games this season, was the 12th shutout this season for Minnetonka. The defense has allowed only 11 total goals, six to Edina.
Goaltender Kai Haroldson and the Minnetonka defense came up big multiple times through the semifinal win. The back line unit, anchored by Andres Rivas, featured senior Cullen Doyle, and sophomores Jake Herbert and Jackson Schroeder.
It was only the fourth time Shakopee was held to less than two goals in 17 total contests.
Minnetonka added an insurance goal in the second half off the foot of captain Jake Dominski from Dylan Olson, who had two assists in the win.