Sam Wallace of Bloomington Jefferson broke his own pool record, winning the Section 2AA diving title at Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Chaska on Feb. 20.
Wallace, the defending section champion, posted a score of 458.50, an increase of 44 points from 2019.
Joining the Jaguar senior in qualifying for state were Minnetonka divers Oliver Poitevent and Jack Eichhorn, and Shakopee's Ben Koller.
Poitevent, a first-time state qualifier last season, moved up two positions, a score of 385.45 for second place. Eichhorn, a senior, fifth in 2019, will compete in his first state meet after scoring a third-place finish with 378.40 points.
Andrew Bussmann and Trey Maroney also reached the podium for the Skippers in seventh and eighth places, score of 301.15 and 300.05, respectively.
Chaska/Chanhassen, without a top-16 finalist last season, had two underclassmen divers complete all 11 dives. Freshman Brian Gilbertson was 11th overall (265.55) and seventh grader Adam Wilson was 15th overall (204.60).
The Class AA State Diving Championships are Thursday, Feb. 27 at the University of Minnesota. The finals are on Saturday, Feb. 29.