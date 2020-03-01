A tight game at halftime, defending Section 5AA champion Holy Family Catholic leading by four points, the message was simple, slow down No. 1.
No. 1 being Cate Moe of Blake School, the junior guard, who had 18 of the Bears' 30 points over the first 18 minutes.
Six-and-a-half minutes into the second half, Moe remained with 18. Holy Family Catholic led 51-37.
The Fire held Moe to eight points in the second half, moving onto the semifinals with an 81-58 win over the fourth-seeded Bears on Saturday, Feb. 29 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Holy Family Catholic showed off its depth, getting double figure efforts from five different players, including a career-high 25 points from freshman Sophi Hall.
It was Hall early in the second half that helped the Fire extend the lead on a 3-pointer as well as a four-point play. Grace Elander added a strong drive to the hoop for two points with Abbey Fink finishing off a 17-7 run with a three-point play.
Hall finished with six 3-pointers in the win.
Sophia Zay (13 points), Fink (12), Elander (10), and Nicole Bowlin (10) were other top scorers for Holy Family Catholic.
Moe finished with a game-high 26 points on four made field goals, converting 12 free throws. Nineteen of Blake School's 58 points came from the four line.
Holy Family Catholic (13-15) plays top seed Providence Academy in the semifinals on Wednesday, March 4 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Game time is 6 p.m.
A second semifinal follows between Watertown-Mayer and Annandale. The winners play on Friday, March 6 at Halenbeck Hall in St. Cloud.
Holy Family beat 23-win Providence Academy 69-62 on Dec. 14 in Plymouth. Fink scored 21 points for the Fire, the Lions shooing 18-of-32 from the free-throw line. Holy Family Catholic hit eight 3-pointers in the win.