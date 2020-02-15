A gymnastics season that spans three months, there's usually ups and downs. Aches and even worse yet injuries in a sport that proves to be unkind to bodies.
But with all of that comes grace, comes beauty, comes athleticism, in four events that tests even the greatest gymnast.
Chris Lacy, returning to the District 112 program as head coach after a 10-year absence, left Lakeville North High School Feb. 14 at the Section 2AA Meet one proud coach.
The same could be said from assistants Jodi Sussner and Olivia Kressler.
"We made a few changes to routines in the past week and it definitely paid off," said Lacy of the season-best team score of 138.6. "A season high score at sections is every coach's goal and we improved by a full point from last week."
Reese Norbie became the latest Chaska/Chanhassen state qualifier out of a section that sends defending champion Lakeville North out of. A 150.175 Lakeville North squad.
Norbie, coming off a 9.2 on bars in the regular-season finale Feb. 4, posted a score of 9.050 for fourth place in the event, nabbing the final spot to state.
Here’s that bars event from last night. Congrats @reesenorbie also for being selected 2AA all section. pic.twitter.com/1nzGBeYf9W— Keith Norbie (@keithnorbie) February 15, 2020
"The bar competition needed to be relocated to the practice gym during warm-ups due to an equipment issue. I think it worked to our advantage," Lacy said.
The coach called the season-high score a "team effort," six gymnasts with season- and career-high scores.
They were Anna Lacy (8.7) and Peyton Florek (8.55) on vault, Brenna Johnson on bars (8.725), Lauren Wosje on beam (8.55), and Florek (9.025), Aleah TeBrugge (8.6) and Norbie (8.625) on floor.
"Some had season/career highs by .300 points, which might not seem like much until you realize that we can win or lose by as little as .025," Coach Lacy said.
McKenna Thom, competing on varsity bars for only the fourth time this season, posted a 8.225. All three of Claire Guthmueller's scores (8.625 vault, 8.475 beam, 8.875 floor) were used in our team total.
The section meet also had the return of Autumn Hepola to all-around for the first time since January 14. Her top score came on vault with a 9.15 with an 8.75 on floor.
"We were within .075 of our season-high as a team on vault. Bars and floor had season-high team totals. We didn't need to count any falls on beam! Our team bar total was the second highest of the meet and beam was fourth highest," Lacy said.
In addition to Norbie, Grace Blaschko (8.750) and Johnson were eighth and ninth on bars. Wosje just missed the top 10 on beam, placing 11th.
"Considering there were 40 gymnasts on each event, 11th is a fantastic accomplishment," the coach said.
Additionally, Chaska/Chanhassen had 21 gymnasts recognized for their academic achievements. As a team, they earned the Gold Level academic award with an our average GPA of 3.897.
Chaska/Chanhassen was sixth overall of eight teams, ahead of Prior Lake and Bloomington Jefferson. Eden Prairie and Lakeville South were within four-tenths of a point.
Norbie competes in the Class AA Individual Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. Section 2 is the fifth of eight teams to rotate on the uneven bars.