Luke Ridler went home after school on Friday, catching a short nap before the Section 2AA boys swimming finals at Pioneer Ridge Middle School pool. Battling a cold, Ridler's mom, Kris, wondered how her son's final four swims would go.
A section championship in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:42.26.
A runner-up position in the 500-yard freestyle in 4:40.11.
Anchor legs in victorious 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays.
Pretty good night, mom agreed.
Ridler, a senior at Chaska High School, was one of four Chaska/Chanhassen swimmers to advance to state in four events. In total, the Storm Hawks, ranked No. 2 in Class AA, will send all three relays and 10 individual swims.
"Team-wise, we've competed with every team we've dueled with. At invites with Edina we've been right there with them. We feel we have a chance to do really well," Ridler said. "Individually, my times are just getting better and faster. I'm really looking forward to the state meet."
In solid position to advance to state based on time, Ridler and the top Storm Hawk swimmers didn't hold back. They raced. The full grandstand of more than 500 spectators. Old friends joining them in the pool and on the deck.
There was no holding back even with lofty goals of state titles and state medals next week.
"Races like these, having someone next to you who is challenging you, that makes you better. They push you to be faster than you probably would. Racing helps you out mentally, too. You just want to beat them, you want to win," Ridler said.
Ridler rallied from one-second behind with 50 yards in his first race, passing teammate Reese Hodgins with the reach at the wall. Hodgins had a blistering first 100 yards, opening splits of 23.42 and 25.58. Ridler and Hodgins (1:42.53) were both state qualifiers.
In the 500, Ridler closed the gap with the faster final 50 yards, second to Knute Wargin of Minnetonka. In the process, Ridler held off state qualifier Jake Derouin of Eden Prairie for the automatic spot to state.
"Swimming the two and five, it's a lot of distance work, and I'm getting the cross-training with the sprinters, so I'm ready for whatever comes up. The 50 free, it's a get up and go. It's a little different stroke, but those relays, you want to do it for the team so you go," Ridler said.
Primarily a distance swimmer over the years, Ridler has proven to be a valuable swimmer in the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays this season.
Ridler has been the 200 team's anchor much of the season-half of the season. A spot he least expected to be in the line-up. Yet, his anchor leg of 21.76 sealed a section title in the event in 1:26.04.
Joining him were Hodgins, Evan Bock and Sam Brennan, all juniors.
"At first I was pretty surprised, since it's something I've never done before. With this team, the chance we have to be successful at state again this year, it's a great opportunity for me. I was more pumped than stressed to be honest," Ridler said.
Ridler finished the night with an anchor split of 47.03, the team of Hodgins, junior Jonah Wetrosky and Josiah Dunker taking the final event in a time of 3:12.10.
Chaska/Chanhassen, second in Section 2AA with 439 points, added section championship swims in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke.
Bock broke his own pool record, and a section record, in the butterfly, dominating the field in 49.29 seconds.
Dunker, the top seed in the backstroke, led from start to finish, a time of 52.16 seconds.
Dunker and Hodgins added state-qualifying times of 47.33 and 48.01 for third and fifth place in the 100-yard freestyle, while Bock (21.13) and Brennan (21.73) were second and fourth in state standard times in the 50-yard freestyle.
Bock and Brennan were joined by Dunker and AJ Dehnke in a second-place 200-yard medley relay in the opening race, a time of 1:35.47.
FRESHMAN TO STATE
Lucas Becker has been chasing teammate Dunker all season. They talked about the prospect of finish 1-2 at sections. At Wednesday's preliminaries, they did just that.
Now it was about doing it again in the finals, the meet that matters.
Becker posted a back-half split of 27.20, rallying to finish second to Dunker in a time of 52.84. The freshman was going to state, drawing loud cheers from teammates on the deck.
Bock and Brennan were the first two swimmers to greet him when he exited the water.
"At the end of the race, I didn't know my time, but I see we went one-two. And that's something Josiah and I are always working for every meet. It was just an unreal moment. There's a lot of teamwork that goes into it," Becker said.
Becker, the younger brother of multi-time state qualifier Sophia Becker, a senior at Chanhassen High School, said the atmosphere in practice, the drive his teammates show, is inspiring him to do big things.
"It's great to have a rabbit to chase. (Josiah) pushes me everyday in practice. He pushes me to be better. You always want to beat your mentor. It's a lot of fun. To have this family, to have this amazing community of talented swimmers to compete with everyday, I couldn't ask for anything else," Becker said.
BIG THINGS AHEAD
With only three senior swimmers on the section team in Ridler, Louie Currie and Vincent Kim, the future seems bright for the Storm Hawks.
Multiple swimmers took steps forward this season and at sections.
Sophomore AJ Dehnke was in two championship swim events individually, placing fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.89) and sixth in the 200 individual medley (2:00.63).
Classmate Brayden Slavik also was eighth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:48.30) and sixth in the 500-yard freestyle (4:51.01).
Becker was eighth in the 50-yard freestyle (22.75 seconds) with Brennan a close-call miss in the 100-yard freestyle by three hundredths of a second in 48.27 for sixth place.
Wetrosky was seventh in the backstroke race (55.94) with Currie gaining two championship swims in his final home meet, placing sixth in the 200 freestyle (1:47.33) and eighth in the 500 freestyle (4:54.36).
Other notable finishes came from Kim in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.17), Wetrosky, Casey Bretz and William Currie taking 12th through 14th in the 200 individual medley, and junior Ryan Melquist hitting the wall in 12th in the butterfly in 54.95.