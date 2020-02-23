Chaska/Chanhassen won five races in the Section 2AA Boys Swimming Meet Feb. 21. Eden Prairie won another three events. Minnetonka claimed three as well.
Yet when it was all said and done, it was the Skippers who walked, better yet, swam away with the title.
Minnetonka totaled 529 1/2 points, well ahead of Chaska/Chanhassen (439) and Eden Prairie (350 1/2), in the eight-team section standings at Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Chaska.
While the Skippers have state contender swimmers in John and Knute Wargin, each winning an individual event, it was having 35 of 35 swims place in the top 16 that made the difference. Of those swims, 24 reached the section podium.
A victory in the 200-yard medley relay started the day for Minnetonka, the team of Michael Shelstad, John Wargin, Ryan Lund, and Ben Binder holding off Chaska/Chanhassen in a time of 1:35.07.
John Wargin and Binder went one-two in the 200 individual medley, state-qualifying times of 1:53.48 and 1:54.92.
Knute Wargin earned the win in the 500-yard freestyle in 4:39.46, while John and Knute were second and third in the 100-yard breaststroke in 57.37 and 58.05.
In total, Minnetonka will have 12 swims at the state meet on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28-29 at the University of Minnesota.
Binder and Lund advanced to state in multiple individual events. Binder sneaking in with a third-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke in 52.89 seconds.
Lund qualified in the 50-yard freestyle (21.89) in fifth place and in the 100-yard butterfly (51.25) in third place.
Cole Mizutani, in his lone race of the finals, also advanced to the state meet in the 100-yard breaststroke, a time of 59.49.
Other state qualifying swims came from the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays in 1:27.78 and 3:13.26 for third and second places.
Minnetonka's other championship finalists were Shelstad in the 100 butterfly (52.47) and 100 backstroke (53.43), Ben Keller in the 100 backstroke (53.36), Alex Galbreath in the 200 freestyle (1:46.64) and 100 freestyle (49.00), Henry Rosenhagen in the 100 butterfly (52.82), Gus Johanson and Luke Edwards in the 200 individual medley (2:02.38 and 2:03.43), Isaac Alberts in the 50 freestyle (22.07), Adam McFall in the 500 freestyle (4:48.56), Edwards in the backstroke (55.95), and Sean Studenski in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:02.80).