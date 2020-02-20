gaiib40g.jpg

Chaska/Chanhassen returns 32 of its 35 swims from the Section 2AA preliminaries to Friday's finals at 6 p.m. at Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Chaska.

The Storm Hawks are in a tight race with Minnetonka, which qualified all 35 swims, for the Section 2AA boys title.

Chaska/Chanhassen

Championship Swims (Name/Event/Seed)

200 Medley Relay/1st, 200 Freestyle Relay/2nd, 400 Freestyle Relay/3rd

Evan Bock 50 Free/3rd, 100 Fly/2nd

Josiah Dunker 100 Free/4th, 100 Back/1st

Reese Hodgins 200 Free/1st, 100 Free/6th

Luke Ridler 200 Free/4th, 500 Free/4th

Sam Brennan 50 Free/6th, 100 Free/8th

AJ Dehnke 200 IM/4th, 100 Breast/4th

Louie Currie 200 Free/2nd, 500 Free/5th

Brayden Slavik 200 Free/8th, 500 Free/7th

Lucas Becker 50 Free/7th, 100 Back/2nd

Jonah Wetrosky 100 Back/6th

Consolation Swims

William Currie 200 IM/9th, 100 Breast/10th

Jonah Wetrosky 200 IM/13th

Casey Bretz 200 IM/14th, 500 Free/14th

Danton Dale 50 Free/16th

Ryan Melquist 100 Fly/11th

Miguel Francois 100 Free/14th, 100 Back/11th

Vincent Kim 100 Breast/14th

MINNETONKA

Championship Swims (Name/Event/Seed)

200 Medley Relay/1st, 200 Freestyle Relay/1st, 400 Freestyle Relay/1st

Alex Galbreath 200 Free/6th, 100 Free/7th

John Wargin 200 IM/1st, 100 Breast/1st

Ben Binder 200 IM/2nd, 100 Back/3rd

Gus Johanson 200 IM/7th

Luke Edwards 200 IM/8th, 100 BAck/8th

Ryan Lund 50 Free/5th, 100 Fly/3rd

Isaac Alberts 50 Free/8th

Henry Rosenhagen 100 Fly/5th

Michael Shelstad 100 Fly/7th, 100 Back/7th

Knute Wargin 500 Free/1st, 100 Breast/2nd

Adam McFall 500 Free/3rd

Ben Keller 100 Back/4th

Cole Mizutani 100 Breast/5th

Sean Studenski 100 Breast/8th

Consolation Swims

Ryan Diede 200 Free/9th, 500 Free/13th

Ben Keller 200 Free/12th

Henry Rosenhagen 200 Free/14th

Kai Louie 50 Free/9th, 100 Free/11th

Andres Mallea 50 Free/10th

Jayanth Kurup 100 Fly/12th

Xander Hawks 100 Free/10th

Isaac Alberts 100 Free/13th

Gus Johanson 500 Free/12th

