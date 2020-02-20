Chaska/Chanhassen returns 32 of its 35 swims from the Section 2AA preliminaries to Friday's finals at 6 p.m. at Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Chaska.
The Storm Hawks are in a tight race with Minnetonka, which qualified all 35 swims, for the Section 2AA boys title.
Chaska/Chanhassen
Championship Swims (Name/Event/Seed)
200 Medley Relay/1st, 200 Freestyle Relay/2nd, 400 Freestyle Relay/3rd
Evan Bock 50 Free/3rd, 100 Fly/2nd
Josiah Dunker 100 Free/4th, 100 Back/1st
Reese Hodgins 200 Free/1st, 100 Free/6th
Luke Ridler 200 Free/4th, 500 Free/4th
Sam Brennan 50 Free/6th, 100 Free/8th
AJ Dehnke 200 IM/4th, 100 Breast/4th
Louie Currie 200 Free/2nd, 500 Free/5th
Brayden Slavik 200 Free/8th, 500 Free/7th
Lucas Becker 50 Free/7th, 100 Back/2nd
Jonah Wetrosky 100 Back/6th
Consolation Swims
William Currie 200 IM/9th, 100 Breast/10th
Jonah Wetrosky 200 IM/13th
Casey Bretz 200 IM/14th, 500 Free/14th
Danton Dale 50 Free/16th
Ryan Melquist 100 Fly/11th
Miguel Francois 100 Free/14th, 100 Back/11th
Vincent Kim 100 Breast/14th
MINNETONKA
Championship Swims (Name/Event/Seed)
200 Medley Relay/1st, 200 Freestyle Relay/1st, 400 Freestyle Relay/1st
Alex Galbreath 200 Free/6th, 100 Free/7th
John Wargin 200 IM/1st, 100 Breast/1st
Ben Binder 200 IM/2nd, 100 Back/3rd
Gus Johanson 200 IM/7th
Luke Edwards 200 IM/8th, 100 BAck/8th
Ryan Lund 50 Free/5th, 100 Fly/3rd
Isaac Alberts 50 Free/8th
Henry Rosenhagen 100 Fly/5th
Michael Shelstad 100 Fly/7th, 100 Back/7th
Knute Wargin 500 Free/1st, 100 Breast/2nd
Adam McFall 500 Free/3rd
Ben Keller 100 Back/4th
Cole Mizutani 100 Breast/5th
Sean Studenski 100 Breast/8th
Consolation Swims
Ryan Diede 200 Free/9th, 500 Free/13th
Ben Keller 200 Free/12th
Henry Rosenhagen 200 Free/14th
Kai Louie 50 Free/9th, 100 Free/11th
Andres Mallea 50 Free/10th
Jayanth Kurup 100 Fly/12th
Xander Hawks 100 Free/10th
Isaac Alberts 100 Free/13th
Gus Johanson 500 Free/12th