Chanhassen outplayed Minnetonka in game one. Karl Katzenberger, head coach of the Skippers, knew he needed something to get his team over the hump in the Section 2AAA quarterfinals Oct. 25.
So, he shared some intel from across the playoff bracket.
Defending champion Shakopee, the team that beat Minnetonka in the championship match in 2018, was eliminated by Chaska.
"It meant a lot. It was really motivating. I heard that and it made me think we have to win. Even though that revenge factor is gone now, this helps us progress toward state. Shakopee was one of the teams standing in our way," Minnetonka senior Skyler Germann said.
"I'm not sure I would have said it after the first game," she added with a laugh. "But I think it was a big motivator for our team."
Minnetonka broke the huddle, winning the next three games 25-23, 25-19, 25-18. The Skippers, ranked No. 6 in Class 3A, 23 total wins, advance to the Oct. 29 semifinals against No. 3 seed New Prague.
Germann is one of three rotational players back from the 2018 runner-up squad along with Kali Engeman and Macy Osenga.
To be so close to state and finish one win short, the Skipper senior was eager for another crack this season.
"I definitely was itching for this season, getting another shot at (Shakopee). We were expecting to see them at some point in this tournament, but I guess not," Germann said.
The line-up has a new look with Olivia Koeppen now setting and sophomore Abby Stanwood opposite Germann on the outside. Engeman has provided the Skippers with a solid third hitting option in the middle.
Libero Sarah Stoler and Morgan Rooney anchor a defense that led Minnetonka to a 15-0 tournament record, without losing a set, in championship wins in Eden Prairie, Chanhassen and St. Michael-Albertville.
"We definitely have similar strengths to last year, but different with almost an entirely different squad. We all work well together, we blend better together this year I feel," Germann said.
Teams know the ball is going outside when Germann is in the front row. The senior regularly sees two blockers. Yet she finds ways to finish the point.
A year after totaling 277 kills, 44 aces, 276 digs, Germann entered the post-season with similar numbers. Her totals included an 11-ace performance against Waconia -- a program-record since rally scoring was introduced.
"Karl tells everyone, 'get it to Skyler.' I'm totally up to the challenge. I'm ready to put the ball away. I'm really competitive; I'm always ready to do it for my team," she said.
NEW CHALLENGE
Germann's intensity on the court is unmatched. There's no doubt competition flows through her veins.
Introduced to beach volleyball years back, she fell in love. It was a new challenge. A new game to master.
"I love the fact that I'm touching the ball every time. Covering a lot of court. It's just you and one other person. You depend on one another," Germann said.
Germann will play at Long Beach State in California next year. Set-up like tennis, a beach volleyball match consists of five two-person positions, the best teams facing the best teams.
"I started to get more serious about it, we made a beach volleyball court in our backyard. We started traveling out to California to multiple camps to get noticed in tournaments. I went to a bunch of them and landed on Long Beach State. I'm very excited," Germann said.
Germann remained dedicated to her club volleyball team throughout her beach travels, keeping her edge for one last shot on the court with the Skippers.
Given a good shot by Chanhassen, the Storm winning game one, just two points away from a 2-0 lead, Minnetonka showed its big-match experience as the quarterfinal contest progressed.
The attack at the net picked up for the Skippers. Serving aces from Osenga, Stanwood and Koeppen early in game four put Minnetonka up for good.
Chanhassen, the No. 10 seed, which upset Prior Lake in the first round, finished with a 13-16 record.
Match time is 7 p.m. at home versus New Prague on Tuesday. The Trojans won its 22nd match of the season in a 3-0 sweep of Waconia in the quarterfinals.
New Prague has one of the top hitters in the state in Sophia Andersen, who is approaching 500 kills for the season.