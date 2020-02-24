Sometimes the best offense is good defense. Sometimes the best offense is going for the pin. For Chaska/Chanhassen wrestlers Stevie Dragos and PJ Velazquez, each took their own route to state tournament qualifications Feb. 22 at Edina High School.
Dragos, an eighth grader, who was drinking a gallon of water on the bus ride over to the Section 6AAA Tournament just to make weight at 92 pounds, finished with a 2-1 record for second place in the 106 pounds.
Velazquez, ranked in the top 10 all season, 42 wins in 46 matches, won all three matches at 138 pounds, capturing his first section title and his third trip to the state meet.
Of the 11 wrestlers in the section tournament for Chaska/Chanhassen, nine placed on the podium in the top six.
Velazquez, fifth at state at 132 pounds in 2019, draws the No. 7 seed in his bracket and will face Atlie Danielson of Brainerd in the opening round on Friday, Feb. 28 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Danielson, a 35-match winner, was second in the Section 8AAA tournament.
The Chanhassen junior advanced to state the old fashioned way, a pair of first-period pins in 56 and 26 seconds before matching up with Alex Riley of Waconia for the second time this season.
Velazquez earned a takedown in the first period, escape point in the second, and two more points in the third for a decisive 5-0 win.
Dragos, in his first varsity season, a 14-7 record, clinched a spot in state in the semifinals, a hard-fought 2-1 win over Charlie Palm of Minnetonka.
Following a second-period pin in the quarterfinals, Dragos got the early lead, a takedown that proved to be the only points he would need. Palm pulled within one on an escape, but was unable to turn Dragos over the final two minutes of the third period for the 2-1 final score.
Dragos placed second, beaten in a 17-2 technical fall from Waconia top seed Alex Torres.
Chaska/Chanhassen had another wrestler, Grant Sussner, within one victory of qualifying for his second state tournament. Sussner won three matches by fall, two in the consolation bracket to force a true-second match with ranked Bryce Dagel of Eden Prairie.
Dagel, with 32 wins in the season, pulled away with a seven-point third period in a 13-2 decision. Sussner, who missed his entire 2018-19 season, capped his year with 24 wins, second on the team.
Hunter Brackee was fourth at 220 pounds with Cody Kack moving up to heavyweight, finishing with a 2-2 record for fourth place as well. Kack won in double overtime 3-2 to advance to the third-place match where he was defeated for the second time in the day by Eden Praire's Will Sather.
Russell Gillette placed third at 113 pounds, a 3-1 day to finish the season with 21 wins. He recorded an 11-2 major decision in his final match.
Sam Wolff and Aiden Brkovich were both sixth, while Aiden Brady recorded two pins over Minneapolis Washburn's Jonathan Escoffier for fifth place at 160 pounds.
Dragos draws Landon Robideau (42-2) of St. Michael-Albertville, the No. 2 seed, in the opening round of state.
Class 3A gets underway at 1 p.m. on Friday with quarterfinals around 6 p.m. followed by wrestlebacks in the nightcap.
The second day, Saturday, Feb. 29, features semifinal and finals matches as well as podium placement in the consolation bracket.