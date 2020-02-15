Josh Holland knew the math, his team needed a win.
"My goal was to win. I didn't think about how much. I just knew we needed at least three points," he said.
Trailing 33-18 into 182 pounds in the Section 6AAA quarterfinals Feb. 14, Holland, a Chaska/Chanhassen senior with a x-xx record, kept working, earning a pin to start a Storm Hawk rally, a 42-33 win over Edina.
Holland, senior Cody Kack and junior Hunter Brackee, all members of the 2019 Class 5A State Football champions from Chaska, each recorded falls as the fifth-seeded Storm Hawks outscored the Hornets 24-0 over the final four weight classes.
"Winning a state championship in football, I would say it made me want to qualify for state in wrestling. I'm not expecting to win state, I'm not that kind of wrestler, but I'm working to get there. That's been my driving force since the wrestling season started," Kack said.
Holland nearly had a pin in the second period, and when given a second shot at the move, he got the fall at 5:10 of the match. A key six points in a dual in which Edina was the team that got most of the 50-50 matches, winning seven of eight matches between 120 and 170 pounds.
"In the third period I saw the opening and I went for it. That was probably one of the best matches of my life," Holland said. "The first time I was a little too high and I kind of just fell off. The second time I went for the butcher, added a half and I got it."
Kack, battling a knee injury in the closing weeks of the regular season, wrestled patiently, waiting for the right time to strike, recording a pin at 3:04 for his xxth win of the season to pull Chaska/Chanhassen within 33-30.
"My goal in my match was to take no shots. Not put any extra pressure on my knee being on the top or bottom. Trying to be opportunistic. Be patient, do what I could to win the match. The butcher has been working really well for me, so it was my go-to move there. I got it in pretty deep for the turn," Kack said.
Following a forfeit win at 220 pounds from Preston Lorenz, Brackee, bumped up to heavyweight, sealed the team win with a fall at 1:53 of the first period.
"Winning a state championship, we were two weeks behind on the mat, so when we all got back it was hard. But we all worked hard, kept pushing hard to find out what worked for all of us. To get where we are now, able to help our team win," Holland said.
Chaska/Chanhassen started the match with first-period pins from Stevie Dragos and Russell Gillette, while PJ Velazquez added a 32-second fall at 145 pounds.
In the semifinals, top seed Waconia won at 12 of 14 weight classes, the Wildcats ending the Storm Hawks' team season, 69-8.
Gillette won at 113 pounds in a 5-2 decision over Andrew Torres, while Velazquez recorded a pin at 4:49 for Chaska/Chanhassen.
Waconia, section champions in their first season in Class 3A, tallied eight pins, forfeit wins at 145 and 160 pounds as well as a technical fall at 106 pounds and a major decision at 126 pounds.
Next up is the Section 6AAA Individual Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Edina High School. The top two finishers at each weight class advances to state.
RUNNER-UP FINISH
Minnetonka reached the Section 6AAA Tournament finals for the fifth consecutive season, placing second in back-to-back years in a 52-18 defeat to top-seeded Waconia Feb. 14 at Minnetonka High School.
The Wildcats led 34-0 after 145 pounds.
Andrew Sanders, Gabe Schumacher and Daniel Mbonde recorded pins for Minnetonka at 152, 160 and 170 pounds.
Minnetonka were 46-32 winners over Hopkins in the quarterfinals, falls from Josh McAnally, Jacob Sandum, Sanders, Mbonde, and Tyler McReavey.
In the semifinals with Eden Prairie, the second-seeded Skippers rallied from a 20-12 deficit to win 32-29. Senior Eric Benson's 12-10 overtime win at 195 pounds proved to be the final difference.
Quinn Sell added a 12-5 win at 220 pounds to clinch the Minnetonka team victory.
Alex Shansey and Sanders each won by pin, while Charlie Palm also claimed an overtime win, 4-3, at 106 pounds, for Minnetonka.
Other Skipper semifinal winners were Marco Christiansen (7-5 decision), Gabe Schumacher (22-11 major decision) and McReavey (10-2 major decision).