Madness certainly ensued in the first rounds of the postseason as No. 6 seed Chanhassen advanced to the section 2AAAA championship.

After upsetting No. 3 seed Shakopee 90-88 on the road March 8, Chanhassen beat Metro West Conference rival Waconia 65-51 in the section semifinal round. The Storm hosted the No. 7 seeded Wildcats after they pulled off an upset of their own against No. 2 Edina March 8.

Tags

Events