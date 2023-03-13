Madness certainly ensued in the first rounds of the postseason as No. 6 seed Chanhassen advanced to the section 2AAAA championship.
After upsetting No. 3 seed Shakopee 90-88 on the road March 8, Chanhassen beat Metro West Conference rival Waconia 65-51 in the section semifinal round. The Storm hosted the No. 7 seeded Wildcats after they pulled off an upset of their own against No. 2 Edina March 8.
The win was Chanhassen’s third over Waconia this season. The Storm and Wildcats battled in a back-and-forth game before Chanhassen pulled away in the final five minutes of the first half to take a 10 point lead.
Junior Maxwell Woods finished with a game-high 23 points while seniors Braden Barger and Grant Muffenbier added 15 and 12, respectively.
To get to the section semifinals, Chanhassen beat Shakopee in a high-scoring affair. The game was tied at 74 with about one minute and 50 seconds to play, and the Storm closed out the game at the free-throw line.
Woods and sophomore Riley Johnson led all scorers with 33 and 27 points, respectively, while Barger also reached double digits with 17. Johnson made five three pointers against Shakopee.
After the first two rounds of the tournament, Chanhassen will face section 2AAAA No. 1 Minnetonka on the road March 17 at 7 p.m. with the hopes of pulling off another upset and completing a run to the Class 4A state tournament. The last time the Storm played in the section championship game was 2011-12 when they lost 53-52 to Eden Prairie.
Chanhassen played at Minnetonka Jan. 11 and fell in a tight 85-82 game. Woods and Johnson powered the Storm offense in the first meeting, scoring 26 and 19 points, respectively.
Chaska
Chaska looked to pull off an upset of its own on March 8, but could not keep up with Minnetonka in the second half and lost 70-56 to close out its season.
With a chance to score on the final first-half possession, the Hawks forced a tie game at 33 heading into the break. Chaska took a five-point lead early in the second half, but it would not be long until Minnetonka took over the lead for good.
Sophomore Tray Lenzen made his presence felt with a game-high 24 points, but Chaska did not have a balanced offensive attack like Minnetonka who finished with three players in double figures.
If the Hawks won it would have been their second time upsetting the Skippers this season. Chaska beat Minnetonka at home on Dec. 13 81-78 on a buzzer-beating three from senior Mason Tangen.
Injuries derailed the Hawks’ end of the season as they lost two regular starters. Senior Simon Peterson suffered a season-ending wrist injury while eighth- grader Tyler Forrest had a leg injury.
With the loss, Chaska finished with a 9-18 overall record and a sixth-place finish in the Metro West Conference. The Hawks lost nine games by 10 points or less but finished with six losses. Five seniors will graduate from the Chaska roster.
Holy Family
The Fire’s trip to the section semifinals became easier as Ubah Medical forfeited the first round matchup scheduled for March 9. Holy Family then met Dassel-Cokato for the second time this season, this time in the section quarterfinals.
After winning a Jan. 5 matchup 86-47, the Fire had little trouble with the Chargers again. Behind a game-high 24 points from junior Kole Hanson, Holy Family dominated Dassel-Cokato 74-38 in its final home game of the season.
During the win, Hanson scored his 1,000th career point on a coast-to-coast drive to the hoop. Holy Family paused the game to recognize the achievement as fans cheered and held up signs to congratulate Hanson.
With the win, section 5AA No. 1 Holy Family moved to 25-2 overall and is set to play No. 4 seed Minneapolis Edison in the section semifinals March 15 at St. Michael-Albertville. If the Fire win, they will play in the section championship March 17 at Augsburg University against the winner between No. 2 Minneapolis North and No. 3 Maranatha Christian Academy. It would be the program’s second section championship game appearance in three years.