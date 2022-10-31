As the leaves drop to the ground and the temperature immediately dips when the sun goes down, the high school football postseason is here with some exciting action from area teams.
Section 2AAAAA
Chanhassen 17, Waconia 13
In a rematch of a 37-35 thrilling overtime victory Oct. 7, Chanhassen came away with another victory over Waconia, this time with a trip to the section 2AAAAA championship on the line.
The Storm struck first with a touchdown pass from quarterback Grant Muffenbier to receiver Josh Och. Hayden McDaniel kicked the ball through the uprights with about three minutes to play in the first half to increase Chanhassen’s advantage to 10-0.
Leading 17-0 in the fourth quarter, the Storm appeared to be in the clear but began to see shades of last season’s section quarterfinal when Waconia overcame a 12-0 fourth quarter deficit to win 22-12. This time around, the Wildcats scored 13 unanswered points but ultimately could not complete another comeback.
At 7-1 in the regular season, the Storm earned a first-round bye and home field advantage in the semifinals. Waconia advanced by beating Mankato East 63-0 Oct. 25 in the quarterfinals.
Chanhassen is set to play Mankato West in the section 2AAAAA championship Friday, Nov. 4, in Mankato. The Storm last played in the section championship in 2016, when they lost 35-14 to the Scarlets. Chanhassen is 0-7 in matchups with West since 2012.
Mankato West 31, Chaska 6
Chaska traveled to Mankato West to take on the defending section 2AAAAA champions (not the mention defending AAAAA state champions) in an attempt to avenge last season’s loss in the tournament final. The Hawks came up short and fell to the Scarlets in the late Oct. 29 afternoon.
The Chaska defense held Mankato West to 17 first half points, a feat that had only been accomplished one other time by Scarlet opponents in 2021. But the Hawks could not overcome a stout opponent, with three interceptions on offense.
Quarterback Jamarrius Courtney led Chaska on the ground with 87 rushing yards and a score in the fourth quarter. Defensive backs Myles Meiller and Davion Butler were the team leaders in tackles, with nine and eight, respectively.
To advance to face Mankato West, Chaska beat New Prague 35-10 in the section quarterfinal Oct. 25.
Down 3-0, the Hawks’ offense stalled on its first two possessions of the game but found a groove late in the second quarter. Running back Reese Turner broke through tackles for a long run, which set up a 21-yard touchdown pass from Courtney to receiver Isaac Whicker put Chaska up 7-3 with 45 seconds left in the first half.
Instead of leading by four heading into the break, the Hawks came up with two pivotal plays in a matter of seconds to change the course of the game. Chaska’s defense recovered a fumble in Trojan territory, and Courtney found Whicker again on a similar play for another receiving score right before the end of the half.
Turner found the end zone again in the third quarter to cushion the Hawks’ lead at 21-3, but Meiller essentially closed the door of any comeback from New Prague with an interception return for a touchdown. It was Meiller’s first interception of the season, but the moment energized the team and the crowd with a little more than a quarter to play.
With the season ending at 7-3, Chaska graduates 25 seniors.
Section 2AAA
Watertown-Mayer 49, Holy Family 16
Holy Family (0-9) saw its season come to a close Oct. 25 as the Fire fell to Watertown-Mayer in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.
The Fire fell behind 14-0 after the first quarter of play. Kieran Paidosh got Holy Family on the board in the second quarter with a 25-yard field goal, but the team would need to climb out of a 28-3 hole if they were to keep their season alive. The Royals tallied three touchdown runs in the third quarter to make it a seemingly insurmountable deficit.
Quarterback Gavin Frye threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter—a 52-yard pass to running back Thomas Red Wing and a 24-yard score to Paidosh.
Ultimately, Holy Family could not avenge its regular season loss to Watertown-Mayer and, in fact, saw a quite similar result. The Fire lost 49-12 against the Royals Oct. 14.
Holy Family graduates 11 seniors from this season's squad.