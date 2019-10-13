Lexi Bauman and Noelle Slezak concluded their Chaska tennis careers paired together, reaching the third round of the Section 2AA Tournament Oct. 12 in St. Peter.
The Hawk seniors won matches 6-0, 6-1 and 6-2, 6-1 over a pair from Eden Prairie to reach the quarterfinal round. A 6-0, 6-1 loss to Minnetonka's top team ended the post-season run.
Reese Williams and Ellen Adams played in singles, falling in 12 games to top players. Izzy Dahl and Ireland Altenburg also played together in doubles in a 6-0, 6-1 decision.
Chanhassen had a second-round participant in Lauren Spear, who opened the tournament with a 6-4, 6-4 win. She fell to Mound-Westonka's all-times win leader Alex Welty.
Natasha Gauerke and Savannah George, and Megan Miller and Sara Thomas played in the doubles tournament for the Storm. Joining Spear in singles was Sam Von Rentzell.
Remaining Minnetonka players are in action Tuesday, Oct. 15, in the final four at Gustavus Adolphus College.
SECTION 4A
Minnesota River Conference honorable mention award winner Ella Schmidt and Josie Harris, the No. 12 seed in the Section 4A doubles bracket, pulled off the upset at Reed Sweatt Family Tennis Center Oct. 11.
The Southwest Christian players became the first doubles team in school history to win an individual tournament match. Their victory came in three games over the No. 5 seed.
Julia McIntosh lost 6-1, 6-1 and Lily Schwen fell 6-1, 6-0 to higher seeded players in singles for the Stars. The doubles team of Ava Thiewes and Katie Woodward fell to the No. 3 seed in 12 games as well.
Schmidt and Harris lost in the quarterfinals to the No. 4 seed, 6-1, 6-2.
SECTION 2A
Ally Agerland and Cecily Cronin are one match win from the Class A State Tournament after winning twice in the opening round of Section 2A play Oct. 10 in St. Peter.
Agerland is the No. 2 seed in the singles bracket. She beat players from Belle Plaine and Litchfield to reach the third round where she will play Jennah Groth of Annandale.
Cronin, the No. 4 seed, topped players from Litchfield and Annandale. She plays Greta Nesbit of Le Sueur-Henderson, the top overall seed.
In doubles, Claire Haley and Julia Baskfield took a tough draw, falling in straight sets to the top seed from Litchfield. Emily Anseth and Lauren Taylor won their first match over Redwood Valley in three sets before being defeated by a Litchfield pair as well.
The semifinals and finals are Monday, Oct. 14 at Gustavus Adolphus College.