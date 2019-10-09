Minnetonka didn't lose a match in the Section 2AA Team Tournament, sweeping Jordan and Orono by 7-0 scores in the final four Oct. 8 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
The Skippers, ranked No. 2 in state, won all four playoff matches in 7-0 scores.
Sarah Shabaz beat Lily Anderson of Orono 6-2, 6-0 at first singles in the championship match. Kelsey Phillips and Karina Elvestrom pulled out a 6-1, 2-6, 17-15 epic match at first doubles over Orono's Taylor Gill and Belle Neset.
Karina Elvestrom topped Emily Henderson of Jordan in the semifinals 6-2, 6-2. Shahbaz and Annika Elvestrom won in 12 games at first doubles.
The Class AA State Tournament is Oct. 22 at the Baseline Tennis Center at the University of Minnesota.
SECTION 4A: Blake School 7, Southwest Christian 0
Gary Schmidt was named Section 4A coach of the year. Meanwhile, Southwest Christian, playing top-ranked Blake School, was defeated 7-0 on Oct. 7.
The Bears beat No. 2 Breck School by a 7-0 score as well in the championship.
Southwest Christian won a game at five positions -- Ella Schmidt and Josie Harris at third and fourth singles, and the doubles teams of Greta and Hannah Schwarz, Ellie Vietzen and Anna Gueldner, and Ava Thiewes and Katie Woodward.
The Section 4A Individual Tournament begins Monday, Oct. 14 at Reed Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis.
SECTION 2A: Litchfield 7, Holy Family Catholic 0
Emma Murphy and Cassie Beddor played strong at third doubles, a 6-4, 6-4 loss in Holy Family Catholic's 7-0 loss in the Section 2A semifinals Oct. 7 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
Litchfield, ranked No. 5 in Class A, was the team champion over Le Sueur-Henderson.
Ally Agerland also took five games, a 6-1, 6-4 loss to Litchfield;s Avery Stillwell.
Ceily Cronin won four games at second singles with Claire Haley claiming three games at third singles.
Holy Family Catholic returns to the Swanson Family Tennis Center on Thursday, Oct. 10 for the Section 2A Individual Tournament.