It's been fast times at Chanhassen High for swimmers in the Class of 2021. Four teammates at WEST Express, each all-state recipients, were among seven Storm student-athletes to sign National Letters of Intent Nov. 11 in a private ceremony for families.
They are Evan Bock (Wisconsin), Reese Hodgins (Missouri State), Sophie Macy (Washington State), and Abby Gronholz (Minnesota State, Mankato).
Bock and Hodgins were state champions last February for Chaska/Chanhassen. Bock set a school record in the 100-yard butterfly, placing first in Class AA. He swam along with Hodgins in victorious 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays.
Hodgins added his first all-state individual time in the 200 freestyle at the 2020 state meet as well.
Macy, a multi-time state podium finisher, was named the Section 2AA Swimmer of the Year last month. She was also selected as one of 34 Scholastic All-Americans from Minnesota as well in September.
Gronholz, a recent commit with the Maverick program, was among the fastest 100-yard backstroke swimmers in the state this fall.
THE NEXT STEP
The ceremony also featured Chanhassen lacrosse star Kaylyn Cater, diver Kate Robbins and volleyball player Madison Ellman.
Robbins was recently named to the Metro West Conference all-league honorable mention team for the Storm. She will compete at the University of South Dakota.
Cater, a starter in goal since her freshman season, will compete at Grand Valley State in Michigan. Cater, the daughter of the winningest lacrosse coach in Minnesota, Scott Cater of Bloomington Jefferson, a Hall of Fame goaltender at Minnesota-Duluth, in addition to playing for the Storm, is a standout for Minnesota Elite Lacrosse.
Ellman is headed to sunny University of Arizona to play for the Wildcats. Ellman, who plays for M1 during the club season, has been on varsity since her freshman season in 2017 as well.