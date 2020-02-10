Josh Weyandt saw 28 shots on goal in a single period last month. All 28 shots were steered away or gloved down.
A total of 41 attempts faced through 34 minutes against top-10 Benilde-St. Margaret on Jan. 23, 2020, Weyandt, the third-year varsity captain for Chanhassen, allowed just one shot to escape him.
For the game there were 69 total shots. Sixty-three were aimed at Weyandt, a career-best 59 saves were recorded on this day.
That's been the story of Weyandt in four seasons with the Storm. He gives his team a chance to win most times out. No matter how many shots he faces.
"I really found my passion for hockey in eighth grade. I decided then I wanted to play hockey my whole life, or as long as I could. I dreamed of playing against the highest level of competitive hockey," Weyandt said.
In four seasons, Weyandt enters the final week of his senior year with 2,028 career saves. He's faced 50-plus shots 10 times. He's stopped 50-plus shots five times.
Against Benilde-St. Margaret, Weyandt has totaled 49, 55 and 59 saves over the last three seasons.
"He has simply been outstanding," Red Knights' Ken Pauly, who recently recorded his 500th career win. "If his team is going to be competitive, it's on his shoulders almost each night when they play top competition -- and each time we've played that kid he has delivered. Everyone likes to win, but for Josh, those shots are critical to his development and he has gotten better each year because of it."
Weyandt entered his senior season with 17 career wins. Some wondered if a move to juniors a season early may help his future journey. Weyandt never really wavered from remaining with the Storm, finishing out his final year with teammates and the program.
"Playing junior hockey, I was really never set on it doing it. Being a captain for Chanhassen is something I value very high. Goalies on juniors, college teams, are never assigned those leadership roles. I've really developed a great relation with our goaltenders coach, Dan Hoehne, and I really wanted to play with him my last year," Weyandt said.
While the victories have been limited for Weyandt and Chanhassen, his decision to stay certainly isn't lost on his team.
Jessie Willis, in his first season as head coach in 2017-18, named Weyandt a captain as a sophomore.
"Having Josh as a captain as a sophomore, he's learned how through a tough season to keep everyone together and that will be great the next couple of years with him showing the next set of captains," Willis said in 2018.
"I wasn't expecting it. My goaltender coach told me they were looking to name a fourth captain. He mentioned my name. I was a little surprised. When I was named, I really tried to embrace the opportunity. I was so young, so I really followed what the other captains were doing. I learned a lot from Parker (Wolff) and the other captains. To be viewed as one of the leaders was pretty surreal," Weyandt said.
He knows there were likely some upperclassmen that were disappointed a sophomore was captain ahead of them, but he hopes he earned their respect through it.
This season, Weyandt has remained a supportive leader. Fellow senior Brody Amrhein has made eight starts in net. When he won the season opener against Providence Academy, there was Weyandt, knocking helmets with his classmate.
Chanhassen owns a 7-15 record into the final week of the regular season.
"There isn't one perfect solution to combat losing. It gets discouraging at times. We're a hard working group. We were working hard last summer, lifting weights, getting bigger and stronger for the season. To see our record, it can be discouraging," Weyandt said.
As a leader, it's about staying positive, maintaining a fun atmosphere while getting what we need to get done. It's about relaying the message of 'that's behind us, move forward to the next game,'" he added.
What's ahead is the final games as a Storm. There's road games at Champlin Park and Chaska on Tuesday and Saturday, Feb. 11 and 15. There's the final home contest on Feb. 13 against Bloomington Jefferson.
Then there's the post-season, a likely draw of a Minnetonka squad coming off a win over third-ranked Eden Prairie.
"Everyone knows what we have ahead of us. We know the challenge. We know it won't be easy, but we're not about to roll over and let teams beat us. We're soaking in these last few games, but we remain hopeful we can find a way to win a couple of games," Weyandt said.
With a goaltender such as Weyandt in net, Chanhassen can steal a game.
"He's athletic and can make the second save and tracks the puck extremely well. He's the type of player that makes you nervous as a coach -- that's the highest compliment that you can give an opposing player," Pauly said of Weyandt.
A FORK IN THE ROAD
Cade Corbin posted a 2.80 goals average as back-up to Weyandt in 2017-18, making 136 saves on 151 shots as a Chanhassen freshman. Both players alumni of Breakaway Academy in Chaska.
After his family moved to Waconia, the hope of being a full-time starter with the Wildcats was met with a three-way split in net. Corbin played roughly 25 percent of the action, posting a 3-2-1 record.
The outlook for his junior season seemed like a 50-50 split with now Wildcat senior Mikey Behring.
A family advisor, along with various junior and college scouts, stated to Corbin that goaltenders traditionally develop later and differently than skaters do, and that the 25-game high school season is tough to get an accurate scouting report on. Even more so when time is split between multiple goaltenders.
Drafted in January 2019 by the Northern Cyclones of the United States Premier Hockey League, the team based out of Hudson, New Hampshire, it was recommended to Corbin and his family that he play under their tutelage and better develop with their USPHL Tier 1 U16 AAA Premier team that plays a 65-70 game season.
In addition, the Tier I Midget teams play in numerous showcase tournaments around the country during their seasons that are heavily scouted. By the time the high school season had started in Minnesota, Corbin's team already had roughly 30 games played.
"I was getting looked at by teams, and they kept asking for more film to see me play more. The more games I play, the more I have to show them," Corbin said. "It's been a fun journey. I didn't think I would be away from home this early, but I knew my time was going to be coming."
Corbin isn't alone.
Jack Stark, who won eight games in 2018-19 for the Chaska varsity team, posting a goals against average of 2.18 in 10 games, did not return for his junior season. He is now playing for the Sioux Falls Power U16 AAA team of the USPHL.
Ethan Haglund of Prior Lake also left after his junior season, a member of the Minnesota Blue Ox of the USPHL in the Premier Division.
Before them were Dayton Rasmussen and Jaxson Stauber at Holy Family Catholic. Rasmussen had goals against averages of 1.60 and 1.41 in two seasons with the Fire before leaving to play for the Colorado Thunderbirds U16 team.
After three seasons in the United States Hockey League, Rasmussen had a short stint with the University of Denver before returning to juniors.
Stauber, the son of former NHL goaltender Robb Stauber, recently committed to Providence University for 2020-21.
"You go to school, you go to the gym, you go to the ice and your back in school. The transition hasn't been that bad," Corbin said. "Talking with my parents, they said, if you want to chase after your dreams you're going to have sacrifice going to a normal school. Or you can go to a normal school and maybe get 15 games, take your chances that coaches and scouts will see you."
Corbin, who will return home in the next couple of weeks following the season, finishing up his junior year schooling online, last month competed in the USPHL All-Star Game.
"I will be honest, I do miss the high school competitiveness with the older guys. With U16, you're just playing games against your age group. I miss having to gain the respect of the guys older than you," Corbin said.
While Minnesota's high school programs are strong, where Corbin is in New Hampshire, U16 and U18 teams are where the talent is.
Corbin hopes after next season he will be invited to the National Collegiate Development Conference, a 13-team junior hockey league in the New England states. The Northern Cyclones have a team in the NCDC and Corbin regularly trains with those players currently.
SO, STAY OR GO?
Ask Pauly that question and he said there are advantages and disadvantages to either route.
"The bottom line with goalies is that they need a net. If you have a varsity net as a goaltender - and you're getting enough games, there is no reason to leave. Very few colleges are offering scholarships to high school goalies anyways. Almost all need to play at least one year of juniors," Pauly said.
Weyandt has seen that firsthand. He's currently talking with a few teams for next year. A college program in years down the road.
The one thing the Chanhassen senior believes is whatever option a player chooses, staying, leaving, they're all viable options. It comes down to individual choice, what's best for each player depends on the situation.