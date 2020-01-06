Three of the top seven skiers on the hill, including first-place finisher Fantaye Gilbertson, Chaska/Chanhassen scored a team victory in the girls race in the West Metro Conference alpine ski opener Jan. 2 at Buck Hill in Burnsville.
Gilbertson, a freshman, trailed Abigail Swanson of Benilde-St. Margaret by three hundredths of a second through the first run, a time of 26.22 seconds. With Swanson falling in the second run, Gilbertson's time of 27.39 moved her into first place in a combined 53.61 seconds.
Junior teammate Medora Rylee was among five skiers to post a sub one-minute combined time, placing third in 56.93 seconds.
Chaska/Chanhassen, with a winning score of 80, also got a seventh-place time of 1:01.51 from Laura Dierks. Senior Olivia Riegert (1:11.71) was 12th followed by junior Madeline Hace (1:12.08) in 14th and senior Lauren Johnson (1:12.91) in 15th.
Bloomington edged Chaska/Chanhassen in the boys team standings 150-137.
The Storm Hawks had the top two finishers in sophomore Collin Dussault (48.31 seconds) and senior Will Harmdierks (48.44 seconds). Dussault had the meet's fastest first run in 23.99 seconds.
Sophomore Colin Shannon was seventh in 52.55 followed by classmates Thijs Vermeij (57.28) and Jared Buckley (57.95) in 13th and 14th places.
The meet was the first of five events this month for the Storm Hawks, including league events on Jan. 16 and 21 at Afton Alps. Chaska/Chanhassen also competes at Wild Mountain on Jan. 7 and back at Buck Hill on Jan. 24.
"January is going to be a crazy busy month with three more conference races and an invitational race, followed with sections on Feb. 4," Storm Hawks Alpine coach Tony Gilbertson said.
NORDIC: Mesabi East Invite
Out on skis for the first competition of the season, senior Nick Scheller was fifth overall in the freestyle race for Chaska/Chanhassen Nordic at the Mesabi East Invite Jan. 2 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Scheller posted a time of 15 minutes, 11.3 seconds for the Storm Hawks. Zach Long and Ben Scheller had times of 16:45.6 and 16:46.1 in freestyle as well.
In the classic race, Derek Wendland was 39th overall in 17:25.5 for Chaska/Chanhassen. Cole Donahe (18:50) and Bennett Adams (19:41.5) also were on the course for the team.
Chaska/Chanhassen was 14th as a team with 425 points.
For the Storm Hawks girls, Ellen Adams was the top finisher, a time of 20:20.4 for 56th place in the freestyle race. Isabella Roemer (20:43.9) and Meghan Pierson (21:25.2) were 66th and 80th in freestyle as well.
Chaska/Chanhassen, with 247 points, had times of 22:55.8 from Lilly Halvorson and 25:36.5 from Grace Stroh in the classic race.
Next up for the Storm Hawks is a Metro West Conference event on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis.