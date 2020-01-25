Will Harmdierks was fourth overall at the Buck Hill Invitational Jan. 24 for Chaska/Chanhassen alpine ski.
The coaching staff reported:
"Great race today! Pretty solid skiing all around. Congratulations to Will Harmdierks for fourth place overall! And a special thank you to our wonderful coaches and parents that helped out today. Couldn’t have done it without them."
The section meet is Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Buck Hill.
NORDIC: Metro West Conference
Led by five skiers in the top 10, Chaska/Chanahssen girls were first in the Metro West Conference classic race at Elm Creek Reserve on Jan. 24.
Ellen Adams were second overall in 18:23.5 in the 5K race.
Anika Sather (19:01.2), Meghan Pierson (19:11) and Lillian Halvorson (19:20.5) were sixth through eighth with Isabella Roemer in 10th in 19:38.8.
Chaska/Chanhassen won by 14 points over St. Louis Park 272-258.
Nick Scheller (15:36.2), Derek Wendland (15:38.8) and Ben Scheller (15:55.5) were third, fourth and fifth with Zach Long in 11th in 16:35.9 in the boys race.
Bloomington, with the top two finishers, edged the Storm Hawks 274-268.
The Metro West Conference Championships are Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. at Baker Park Reserve.
ALPINE: Lake Conference Championships
Four skiers in the top seven led Minnetonka boys alpine ski team to a Lake Conference Championship on Jan. 23.
The Skippers scored 351 points to 326 for Edina.
Eli Quist (combined runs of 51.79 seconds), Alex Pigullium (51.87) and Carsen Kost (52.55) were third, fourth and sixth with teammate Stephen Reddington in seventh in 52.83 seconds.
Minnetonka also won the girls team title with 283 points to 268 with Edina.
Stella Pachmeyer was the individual champion for the Skippers with Lily Mellby in fourth followed by Bella Kelly, Kendra Lawrance, Lucia Loosbrock, and Olivia Callister in ninth through 12th place.