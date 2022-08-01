Members of the Southwest Christian boys’ soccer program won't soon forget July 21.
With the season still weeks away, the defending Class A state champions got some work done by hosting a friendly at the high school. Soccer was just one part of the day, though, as the team played against FC Minaj, a 16U soccer team comprised of athlete-refugees from war-torn Ukraine.
FC Minaj won the match, but what really stood out was what took place afterward when Southwest Christian hosted a potluck for FC Minaj, giving its student-athletes an opportunity to connect with the Ukrainian players and coaches and hear how the war with Russia has affected their lives.
“It felt really humbling being able to play them and then hear from their coaches and players after about their firsthand experience,” Stars’ captain Sam Widdifield said. “It would have been one thing if we were competing against another country, but it made it a lot more humbling that we were able to do that with them.”
One experience that stood out to Widdifield, in particular, was getting to know FC Minaj player Andrii Ketsuk. The two spent time talking about their hobbies and what they have done in Minnesota and took a photo with each other before parting.
“That’s what I really like about soccer, it’s such a universal sport and we’re connected by what we play and are able to share that,” Widdifield said.
Ketsuk appreciated the time he had to talk with other players and take his mind off of what has been happening in Ukraine for a bit.
“They are so kind and don’t ask hard questions about the trauma and war, so it’s great to exchange some experiences with them and not talk about it as much,” Ketsuk said.
Many voices between the two teams were heard going back and forth about topics like soccer, Minnesota and other hobbies players might share. But when Ukrainian players and coaches shared their stories with the whole group, it was silent.
“In a moment when a speaker has great attention and the room is quiet, hearts are being tugged and thought processes are being challenged,” Southwest Christian athletic director and boys’ soccer coach Darin Keizer said. “When you come from safe environments and hear about sirens going off and bomb shelters, that’s all a foreign concept. For them to hear that first hand is something they had to process and bring home.”
Stars’ captain Muluken Kamm also enjoyed getting to know the Ukrainian players and coaches. Kamm said it was difficult for him to process their stories and that he did not know how to respond or what to think.
“Everything they knew was stripped away in a matter of days,” Kamm said. “They are similar to us, same age as us but now their whole world is being spun around.”
FC Minaj was not the only Ukrainian soccer club in Minnesota in July, as they were also accompanied by a girls 14U team Ukraine Hope. After FC Minaj competed and placed second in the USA Cup, the club and Ukraine Hope toured other areas of the state to spread their message.
“We had a dream to be here, it’s unbelievable to be here. This is a big miracle sent from God,” FC Minaj player Dima Bibikov said.
FC Minaj head coach Rudolf Balazhynets acknowledged the trip was helpful for the players to ease their minds for a brief time. The soccer season did not happen due to the timing of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“The joy and action here are healing trauma. All of us have a different type of trauma, all of us have been involved in the war in different ways,” Balazhynets said. “For them it’s mostly healing time. They can forget and see airplanes, see normal life, see without rockets because everyday we have an air attack, rockets go every day to different cities in Ukraine.”
Players and coaches left Minnesota on July 26, with some returning to Ukraine and others to the European nations where they sought refuge.
Keizer said the game and potluck with FC Minaj was about raising awareness of what is happening in Ukraine. In doing so, he and everyone involved hope it will generate support for organizations like Family of Christ Charitable Foundation, which was started by Balazhynets ten years ago and now ships medical and humanitarian aid to 70 distribution centers throughout Ukraine. For players like Ketsuk and Bibikov, their message to others is simple.
“Pray for Ukraine, pray for our country, pray for our soldiers and pray for all our friends and families that don’t have a house now. Pray for Ukraine and ask God that he can help,” Ketsuk said.