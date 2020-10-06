Madeline Dahlien is one of the premier goal scorers in the state of Minnesota. Edina is one of the premier girls soccer teams in the state of Minnesota. Those two facts make the Hornets a tough beat this season.
Edina clinched the Lake Conference title, improving to 9-1 overall, in a 4-0 win at home over Minnetonka Oct. 6.
Dahlien scored twice before halftime, adding a third goal for the hat trick before Haley Reeck finished off the scoring for Edina.
Minnetonka, tied with Wayzata at 6-3-1 this season for second place, was credited with five shots on goal.
The regular season finale is at 7 p.m. at home on Thursday, Oct. 8 versus St. Michael-Albertville.
BOYS: Edina 2, Minnetonka 0
The Lake Conference title will come down to one final match on Oct. 8, and Minnetonka, defeated 2-0 by host Edina on Oct. 6, won't be a part of it.
Wayzata, at 8-1-1, leads the Lake by a single point over the Hornets. Edina is at Hopkins, while Wayzata hosts winless Buffalo.
Scoreless at halftime, Edina got goals from Matt Mason and Sammy Presthus to split the season series with Minnetonka (7-3), which has scored just one goal over the last three matches, including shutout losses to Wayzata and Edina.
Minnetonka hosts St. Michael-Albertville at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 in the regular season finale.
BOYS: Southwest Christian 2, Waconia 1
A big match-up in terms of potential seeding in Section 6A, Southwest Christian topped Waconia 2-1 on Oct. 6, improving to 5-5 into Thursday's regular season finale at home against Mound-Westonka.
Jon Brain and Jake Bettin netted goals for the Stars with Bergen Rosdahl and Caleb Vick credited with assists.
Jon Brain with a goal to put the boys varsity soccer team up 1-0. pic.twitter.com/ylY2jQoMn4— SWCHS Athletics (@swchssports) October 6, 2020
Waconia scored a goal in the closing minutes, the only shot of five total to slip past Rosdahl.
Game time is 4 p.m. with Mound-Westonka, another Section 6A opponent.
BOYS: Holy Family Catholic 8, Delano 1
Bishop Schugel scored five times, four in the first half, as Holy Family Catholic completed the regular season with a 7-1-3 record after defeating Delano 8-1 on Oct. 6.
Schugel, who added two assists, is tied for third in the state with 21 goals this season.
Finn Dowling netted a second-half goal with three assists, while Kaden Dervin and Jordan Van Eyll also found the net for the Fire.
The Section 6A playoffs begin next week.
GIRLS: Holy Family Catholic 4, Delano 0
Celebrating seniors, Reyana Schaffer was one of three Holy Family Catholic players to score in a 4-0 shutout of Delano on Oct. 6.
The Fire head into the Section 2A playoffs with a 7-4 record.
Maeve Kelly, who was credited with seven of the team's 28 shots, scored twice, giving Holy Family a 2-0 lead at halftime.
Freshman Gabby Legg recorded her second career goal with classmate Bella Hocevar making eight saves in net.