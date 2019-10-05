A victory clinching Minnetonka's first Lake Conference title, scoreless at halftime, seniors Sophia Montague and Jelena Zbiljic found the net in the second half, a 2-0 road win at St. Michael-Albertville.
The Skippers, coming off a 2-0 win over Edina, share the league title with the Hornets with 9-2-1 records.
Minnetonka, state champions in 2013 and 2018, were second and fourth, respectively, in the Lake Conference in those seasons.
It was Montague's first goal in nine matches this season.
Zbiljic, who had an assist on the winning goal, added an insurance score off a service from Chloe Loberg to complete the victory.
Olivia Graupmann made three saves for the Skippers, now 12-2-1 into the post-season beginning Thursday, Oct. 10.
BOYS: Minnetonka 1, St. Michael-Albertville 0
Minnetonka notched win No. 11, finishing second in the Lake Conference behind champion Edina, a 1-0 road win at St. Michael-Albertville Oct. 5.
Dylan Olson's team-leading 18th goal, just outside the top 10 in the state, was the winner in the second half for the Skippers.
Marcus Knowles and Kai Haroldson each played 40 minutes, combining for one save in the victory.
The Section 2AA playoffs begin Thursday, Oct. 10.
BOYS: Holy Family Catholic 2, Waconia 2 OT
Needing a victory to clinch a share of the Wright County Conference with Orono, Holy Family Catholic played No. 2-ranked Waconia to a 2-2 draw Oct. 5 in Victoria.
Bennett Creager found Ryder Ferguson twice for goals, including the tying score in the second half.
Holy Family Catholic took a 1-0 lead before Waconia netted a pair of goals before halftime despite playing a man down due to a red card.
Mason Wellnitz and Nate Dean scored for the Wildcats, which finished third in the Wright County Conference, two points behind the Fire.
Bryce Richter made 10 saves for Holy Family Catholic, which enters the Section 6 playoffs with an 8-4-2 record.
BOYS: East Ridge 2, Chanhassen 0
Chanhassen suffered its 10th loss, all by shutout, in a 2-0 finale at East Ridge in Woodbury Oct. 5.
The Storm enter the playoffs with a 2-10-1 record.
Chanhassen netted five total goals in 13 regular season matches, defeating Robbinsdale Cooper and Rosemount Sept. 5 and 7. A 1-1 draw with Burnsville Sept. 14 was another positive result.
It was the 12th win for East Ridge, the Suburban East Conference champions.
The Section 2AA playoffs are Thursday, Oct. 10. The Storm are expected to be the No. 8 seed and play at Edina.