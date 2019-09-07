Senior captain Gabi Barriero netted her first goal of the season, leading Chanhassen girls soccer to its first victory of the season in a 3-0 shutout of visiting Holy Family Catholic.
The Storm, which started the season with six losses, led 2-0 at halftime with the Fire.
It was almost a year ago that Barriero completed her final round of chemotherapy.
"It was so great to see Gabi score! She’s definitely one of the strongest and hard working players on our team and she deserved that goal so much. Everyone was really excited for her," fellow Storm senior Riley Lyons said.
Lyons and freshman Grace Fogarty also scored for Chanhassen.
Sophomore Jess Maus recorded her first varsity win for the Storm.
"Tonight we definitely connected as a team because we set goals for ourselves such as capitalizing on scoring (opportunities) and communication. We also had a discussion about playing with heart and really wanting and needing this win tonight," Lyons said.
Chanhassen hosts Bloomington Jefferson at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Holy Family Catholic, off a 3-0 start, was beaten Sept. 6 in a 2-1 match with Watertown-Mayer.
A two-goal deficit at halftime, Katie Anseth got the Fire on the board in the 46th minute on an assist from Maeve Kelly.
Holy Family Catholic was credited with seven shots.
Watertown-Mayer scored twice in the opening 19 minutes on goals from Maris Heun and Jordyn Salzsiedler.
Holy Family Catholic is at New Prague at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
BOYS: Chanhassen 3, Rosemount 0
Caelen Cusick netted his second goal in as many matches, the eventual game winner in Chanhassen's 3-0 home win over Rosemount Sept. 7.
It was the second straight win for the Storm after three losses to start the season.
Chanhaseen added a pair of second-half tallies to preserve the win.
The Storm host Bloomington Jefferson at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
BOYS: HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
Held without a goal in two losses to open the season, Holy Family Catholic rebounded in week two in a big way.
An 8-0 win over Fargo Shanley Sept. 6 was followed by a 2-1 win over Class 2A Eagan on the road Sept. 7.
Bishop Schugel took a pass from Ryder Ferguson following a long ball from Thomas Aragon Menzel for the winner late in the first half for the Fire against the Wildcats.
Bennett Creager opened the scoring off a corner kick from Eric Oconitrillo in the 13th minute.
Schugel and Finn Dowling each scored twice for Holy Family Catholic in the win over Fargo Shanley.
Aragon Menzel, Schugel, Dowling, Creager, and Casey Gess gave the Fire a 5-0 lead at halftime.
David Torborg also added a late goal for Holy Family Catholic (2-2), which is at New Prague at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
BOYS: Southwest Christian 3, Columbia Heights 1
Trailing 1-0 at halftime, a natural hat trick over the final 25 minutes lifted Southwest Christian to its fifth win of the season, a 3-1 decision over Columbia Heights Sept. 6.
Jon Brain took a through ball from his brother, David, finishing in the top left corner for the tying goal.
Brain's winner came in the 73rd minute before a penalty kick goal completed the hat trick from the Stars sophomore.
Bergen Rosdahl made nine saves on 10 shots on goal for Southwest Christian, which is at Blake School at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
GIRLS: Watertown-Mayer 4, Southwest Christian 2
A match-up of undefeated teams, a trio of second-half goals improved Watertown-Mayer to 7-0 overall in a 4-2 win at Southwest Christian on Sept. 7.
Stars' Emma Baribault scored her second goal less than two minutes after the Royals had taken a 2-1 lead in the second half.
Watertown-Mayer, though, found the net twice, goals from Maris Heun and Libby Heilman over the final 20 minutes to complete the scoring.
It was the first loss in five matches for the Stars.
Southwest Christian is at Heritage Christian at 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9.