Defeating a highly regarded DeLaSalle in the season opener, Holy Family Catholic girls soccer had another chance to showcase their team at No. 9-ranked Monticello on Aug. 27.
Katie Anseth's first-half tally proved to be the lone score in the Fire's 1-0 win.
Holy Family Catholic and goaltender Sydney Paulsen are 2-0 overall.
The Fire are at Chaska at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
BOYS: Southwest Christian 1, Holy Family 0 OT
Scoreless through 80 minutes, Jon Brain's penalty kick goal in the first overtime was the difference in Southwest Christian's 1-0 win over host Holy Family Catholic Aug. 27.
The Stars were awarded a penalty with a foul call in the box.
The Fire came just feet from winning in the closing seconds, a Thomas Aragon Menzel shot resting on the goal line as regulation expired.
Holy Family Catholic had the better of chances throughout, unable to solve Stars goaltender Bergan Rosdahl.
Bryce Richter made a key save in the 77th minute as well for the Fire.
Southwest Christian is now 3-0 overall, two by shutout. The Stars are at Waconia at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Holy Family next plays Sept. 6 versus Fargo Shanley.
GIRLS: Minnetonka 4, Eastview 0
Lissa Mizutani netted a pair of goals, leading Minnetonka in a 4-0 win over Eastview on Aug. 27.
The Skippers, 2-0, both wins over South Suburban Conference opponents, led 3-0 at halftime.
Claire Carver and Marli Bertagnoli also scored for Minnetonka, which is at Chanhassen at 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30.
GIRLS: Shakopee 3, Chanhassen 2
A 2-1 lead late in the second half, Chanhassen saw Shakopee score twice over the final six minutes, dropping a 3-2 decision Aug. 27.
The Storm are 0-3 with losses to Lakeville North, Edina and now the Sabers.
Brooke Davies opened the scoring for Shakopee.
Second-half goals from the Storm's Riley Lyons and Edie Hammond gave the visitors a lead.
Chanhassen is home to Minnetonka at 4 p.m. on Friday.
BOYS: Shakopee 8, Chanhassen 0
Seven different Shakopee players found the net, an 8-0 Saber home win over Chanhassen on Aug. 27.
Tyler Grausnick had a multi-score game for Shakopee.
The Sabers led 4-0 at halftime.
Zachary Susee added a goal and three assists for Shakopee.
Chanhassen (0-2) is at Minnetonka at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29.