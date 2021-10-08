Alex Gonikman scored his eighth goal of the season as Minnetonka moved within a draw or win of a boys soccer Lake Conference title with a 2-0 road win at st. Michael-Albertville on Oct. 7.
The Skippers host second-place Wayzata at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9. Minnetonka owns an 8-1-1 league record with the Trojans one point back at 8-2.
The Skippers beat Wayzata 2-0 on Sept. 28.
Jack Olson also scored in the STMA with with Torin Firehammer adding an assist. Peyton Olson stopped all four shots in the shutout.
BOYS: Southwest Christian 2, Minnehaha Academy 0
First-half goals from Jake Bettin and Luke Kamm was enough as Southwest Christian clamped down on host Minnehaha Academy, winning 2-0 on Oct. 7 in Minneapolis.
Jack Boike and Josh Engler added assists for the Stars, which enter the post-season with a 10-3-3 record.
Adam Tebbs made 13 saves in his seventh shutout of the season.
First-round play in Section 6A begins on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
GIRLS: Chanhassen 2, New Prague 0
Chanhassen finished the Metro West Conference tied for fourth place with a 5-4 record following a 2-0 win at New Prague on Oct. 7.
Kennedy Beld scored in the third minute from Haley Von Rentzell for the eventual Storm winner.
Chanhassen added an insurance goal in the second half.
The Storm, 9-5-1 overall, host Buffalo at 1 p.m. in the regular season finale on Saturday, Oct. 9.
GIRLS: Minnetonka 4, St. Michael-Albertville 0
Senior Claire Carver scored twice as Minnetonka finished off the Lake Conference schedule with a 4-0 win at St. Michael-Albertville on Oct. 7.
The Skippers were third overall with a 6-5 mark.
Gabbie Ryan and Juliet Carlson also netted tallies for Minnetonka (9-6-1).
Ryan, Payton Mahady and Riley Kelly had assists as well for the Skippers, which open the Section 2AAA playoffs on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
GIRLS: Orono 5, Chaska 3 OT
After six first-half goals, it took until overtime for the next tally, Orono defeating Chaska in extra time in a 5-3 decision on Oct. 7.
The Hawks closed out the Metro West Conference with a 3-6 mark.
Orono held single-goal leads three times in the first half, each time Chaska tying the score. Tallies came from Maddy Davey, Paige Sommerfeld and Paige Bakke.
Corrinne Field and Frankie Fragola scored in overtime for the Spartans.
Chaska's final contest is at 11 a.m on Saturday, Oct. 9 at home to Roseville Area.
BOYS: Chanhassen 1, New Prague 0
Chanhassen scored in the second half, earning the second win of the season in a 1-0 road win at New Prague Oct. 7.
The Storm finished with a 2-5-2 record in the Metro West Conference.
Senior Aaron Dodge netted the winner for Chanhassen (2-8-3), which closes out the regular season at 1 p.m. at home against Buffalo on Saturday, Oct. 9.
BOYS: Orono 8, Chaska 0
A one-goal game at halftime, Orono scored seven times over the final 40 minutes, securing the Metro West Conference title in its first season in the league in an 8-0 decision Oct. 7.
The Spartans finished the league schedule with an 8-0-1 record.
Jaro Doise and Aiden Ecker each scored twice for Orono, which had six different goal scorers.
Chaska enters the Section 2AAA playoffs on Tuesday, Oct. 12, with a 1-10-2 record.
GIRLS: Southwest Christian 3, St. Cloud Cathedral 0
Top-ranked Southwest Christian added its 11th shutout of the season, a 3-0 road win at. St. Cloud Cathedral to conclude the schedule with a 14-1-1 record.
The Stars have not allowed a goal in more than 400 minutes of soccer dating back to Sept. 27.
Southwest Christian led 2-0 at halftime.
The Section 6A playoffs begin Oct. 12.