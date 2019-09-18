Will Pears and Niko Scheibal each scored a goal and added an assist as Minnetonka blanked St. Michael-Albertville 4-0 in boys soccer Sept. 17.
The Skippers, 3-1-2 overall in the Lake Conference, led 2-0 at halftime.
Jake Dominski netted his third goal of the season with Alec Rodriguez also finding the net for Minnetonka.
Jamie Deneen made his varsity debut, making two saves in the second half for the Skippers, ranked No. 5 in Class AA at 7-1-2 overall.
Minnetonka hosts Hopkins at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
GIRLS: Minnetonka 0, St. Michael-Albertville 0
A match-up of two of the top teams in state, fifth-ranked St. Michael-Albertville and host No. 7 Minnetonka played to a scoreless draw over 90 minutes of Sept. 17.
The Skippers have not allowed a goal in seven of the last eight halves, which included two 10-minute overtime sessions.
Outside of a five-spot in a recent loss to No. 1 Edina, Minnetonka has surrendered just three goals in eight other matches.
Minnetonka was credited with 10 shots on net versus St. Michael-Albertville.
Next up is a home match versus Hopkins at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.