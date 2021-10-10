Win? The Lake Conference boys soccer title would go to Minnetonka.
Loss? The Lake Conference boys soccer title would go to Wayzata.
How about a tie? Minnetonka is league champions.
A second-half goal from Parker Flynn allowed the Skippers to rally for a 1-1 draw in a 90-minute contest for the Lake Conference crown Oct. 9.
The Trojans, No. 4 in Class 3A, led 1-0 at halftime.
Seventh-ranked Minnetonka, 8-1-2 in the Lake Conference, a half-game ahead of Wayzata, finished off the conference schedule with a 7-0-1 record after starting 1-1-1.
Peyton Olson made five saves for the Skippers, which are the No. 1 seed with an 11-2-2 record. Minnetonka hosts one-win Chaska at 4:30 p.m. on the upper turf on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
GIRLS SOCCER: Chanhassen 3, Buffalo 0
Chanhassen hit double digits in wins, finishing the regular season with a 3-0 home win over Buffalo on Oct. 9. The Storm are 10-5-1 into the post-season.
Grace Fogarty, Haley Von Rentzell and Kennedy Beld all scored for Chanhassen, which matched its season-high output for a game. It was the first tally of the season for Von Rentzell, a senior.
Fogarty and Beld lead the Storm with seven and five goals apiece.
Jessie Maus posted her fifth shutout of the season for Chanhassen. The Storm have allowed one or fewer goals in seven of the last eight matches and 13-of-16 total.
Chanhassen, the No. 4 seed in Section 2AAA, plays host to Shakopee at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12 in the quarterfinals. The Storm beat the Sabers 2-1 on Sept. 7.
It is the fourth playoff opener at home in the last five seasons for the Storm; victories coming in 2017, 2018 and 2020.
GIRLS SOCCER: Roseville Area 3, Chaska 0
Chaska enters the playoffs with a 4-8-1 record after falling in the regular season finale to Roseville Area 3-0 on Oct. 9.
The Hawks, coming off an overtime loss to Orono, 5-3, fell behind 1-0 at halftime versus the Raiders.
Chaska finished eighth of 10 teams in the Metro West Conference at 3-6.
Next up is a Section 2AAA contest at No. 2 seed Minnetonka at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
BOYS SOCCER: Chanhassen 2, Buffalo 1
Chanhassen won three of its final five games, a 2-1 decision over Buffalo in the regular season finale on Oct. 9 at Storm Stadium.
The Storm enter the playoffs with a 3-8-3 record.
Konner Gunwall scored in each half for Chanhassen.
Buffalo's second-half goal came from Tyler Schrepfer off an assist from Landon Bourgoine.
Chanhassen, the No. 7 seed, heads to 10-win Edina at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
BOYS SOCCER: Benilde-St. Margaret 1, Holy Family 0
Seventh-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret defeated Holy Family Catholic 1-0 in the regular season finale on Oct. 9 in Victoria.
Mason Gilliand's second-half goal proved to be the game winner for the Red Knights.
Peter Giertsen made two saves for B-SM.
Holy Family Catholic (7-5-2) is the No. 2 seed in Section 6A. The Fire are ranked No. 5 in Class A. They will host No. 7 seed United Christian Academy of Bloomington at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14.