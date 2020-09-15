Edina and Minnetonka had quite the 2019 season together on the boys soccer field. A pair of 3-2 Hornet wins in the regular season was a prelude to a thrilling 2-0 Section 2AA final.
The first meeting of the 2020 season was much the same, a hard-fought close contest decided by a first-half goal from Minnetonka's Dylan Olson.
The senior's breakaway goal, his 14th of the season, from Jake Herbert, proved to be the winner.
Minnetonka is 4-1 overall with three shutouts.
Edina had multiple scoring chances, thwarted by the Skippers defense and goaltender Jamie Deneen, who made five saves.
Minnetonka is at St. Michael-Albertville at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
BOYS: Holy Family Catholic 5, New Prague 1
Bishop Schugel scored twice in the final 2:27 of the match, helping Holy Family Catholic defeat rival Mound-Westonka 3-1 on Sept. 11.
Three days later, Schugel, a senior captain, kept the momentum going.
The Fire attacker netted five first-half goals as Holy Family Catholic defeated New Prague 5-1 on Sept. 14 in Victoria.
Schugel now has 10 of the Fire's 13 goals in six matches.
Holy Family Catholic led 5-0 at halftime with Patrick Dowling (two assists) and Eric Oconitrillo (one assist) aiding in the scoring.
The Fire are at Hutchinson/G-SL at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17.
GIRLS: Holy Family Catholic 5, New Prague 0
Maeve Kelly was Holy Family Catholic's leading scorer in 2019. It took until game No. 4 for the junior to net her first goal.
It took until game No. 5 for Kelly to add her first hat trick of the season.
Kelly scored twice in a dominating first 40 minutes as Holy Family Catholic shutout New Prague 5-0 on Sept. 14 in Victoria.
Kelly finished the scoring in the 74th minute, earlier in the game finishing a goal on perfectly placed shot before a pass from Brenna Westerhaus set-up a 3-0 lead.
Gabby Legg, one of five freshmen on the roster, scored her first varsity goal in the 11th minute for the eventual winner. Fellow freshmen Kate Buchholz registered her third goal of the season late in the first half as well.
Holy Family Catholic (3-2) is at Hutchinson/G-SL at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17.