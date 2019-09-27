Minutes from a second scoreless draw in a 10-day stretch, Minnetonka girls soccer got the break it needed.
Lissa Mizutani buried a penalty kick goal in the second five-minute overtime, leading the Skippers to a 1-0 win over rival Eden Prairie Sept. 26.
Minnetonka has shutout four consecutive opponents and in six of the last seven matches.
The Skippers are 6-2-1 in the Lake Conference, one point behind St. Michael-Albertville for second place behind leader Edina.
Mizutani leads Minnetonka with seven goals.
Minnetonka hosts Buffalo at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.
BOYS: Minnetonka 3, Eden Prairie 1
A 1-0 lead at halftime, Minnetonka extended the advantage over the final 40 minutes, a 3-1 home win over Eden Prairie Sept. 26.
Sophomore Pedro Ce netted his first two varsity tallies for the Skippers, which got two assists from Dylan Olson.
Charlie Pears also scored with George Lindberg adding an assist.
Kai Haroldson made four saves for the Skippers, now 5-1-3 in the Lake Conference and 9-1-3 overall. Edina at 9-0 in league play and 13-0 overall is the only team to have beaten the Skippers this season.
Minnetonka hosts winless Buffalo at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27.
BOYS: Holy Family Catholic 4, Hutchinson 0
Holy Family Catholic became the first team in the Wright County Conference to five wins, a 4-0 road shutout at Hutchinson Sept. 26.
Bennett Creager, team leader with 14 goals, netted a natural hat trick in the first half.
Finn Dowling and Eric Ocontrillo had assists on the opening goals. A second-half tally from Sam Bradley completed the scoring with Bryce Richter making nine saves.
Holy Family Catholic, 5-0 in league play and 8-3 overall, hosts one of the other two Wright County Conference contenders, Waconia, at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30.
GIRLS: Holy Family Catholic 1, Hutchinson 0
Ella Haley's game-winner was the lone goal in Holy Family Catholic's 1-0 win over host Hutchinson Sept. 26.
The Fire, 6-1 in the Wright County Conference, is one point behind co-leaders Orono and Waconia (6-0-1).
Holy Family Catholic hosts Waconia at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30.
BOYS: Southwest Christian 6, Heritage Christian 2
A five-goal first half, Southwest Christian added three tallies over the final 40 minutes, defeating former conference mate Heritage Christian 6-2 in Chaska on Sept. 26.
Senior captain David Brain netted a hat trick for the Stars, now 9-5 overall into a 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 contest against Providence Academy.
Adam Cavalieri added a goal and assist for the Stars while goaltender Adam Tebbs, playing in the field, netted his first score of the season. Mason Day also found the net for Southwest Christian.
GIRLS: Southwest Christian 4, Legacy Christian 0
Southwest Christian posted its fifth consecutive shutout, the ninth of the season, as the Stars improved to 12-2 overall in a 4-0 win over Legacy Christian Sept. 26.
Sophie Hotchkiss, Avery Tollefson, Lauren Walmer, and Grace Ose scored for the Stars, which led 2-0 at halftime.
All four goals were credited with an assist including a helper from Lillian Rediger.
Southwest Christian hosts Providence Academy at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.