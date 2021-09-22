Chanhassen boys soccer took a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute, the first deficit all season for second-ranked Orono, which rallied for a 3-1 win on Sept. 20.
The Spartans are 9-0 overall and 4-0 in the first season in the Metro West Conference.
Brody Cook netted a goal with two assists with Cal Ehlen scoring twice for Orono.
Chanhassen, which had four shots on net, scored on a defender deflection on a long ball down the sideline with a cross into the box.
The Storm host Robbinsdale Cooper at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Scoreless at halftime, Corrinne Field's connection off a free kick from Rylea Denneson with under 30 minutes was the difference in a 1-0 win for Orono girls soccer, which is ranked No. 7 in Class 2A.
Orono outshot Chanhassen 5-4 for the game.
The Storm, 6-2-1 overall, 2-2 in the Metro West Conference, hosts Robbinsdale Cooper at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
CHASKA
Short-handed due to injury and illness, Chaska girls soccer lost 8-0 to Class 2A top-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret on Sept. 20.
Ava Wagener scored four times with Avery Richardson adding three tallies for the unbeaten Red Knights.
Chaska (2-4-1) had two shots on goal.
Next up for the Hawks is a road game at New Prague at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
In the boys game, Camden Carter scored twice, adding two assists, as Benilde-St. Margaret also won 8-0 over Chaska on Sept. 20.
Mason Gilliand added two goals, one of six Red Knights to find the net.
Chaska (1-6-1) looks for its first win in the Metro West Conference at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at New Prague.
MINNETONKA
A one-goal game at halftime, Minnetonka girls soccer scored four times in the second half, a hat trick from Alyssa Marceau, in a 5-0 home win over Minneapolis Southwest on Sept. 20.
Gabbie Ryan opened the scoring in the 37th minute for the Skippers with Juliet Carlson adding a second-half tally.
Megan Mann made two saves for Minnetonka (5-3-1).
The Skippers host Hopkins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Minnetonka boys lost 3-1 to top-10 Minneapolis Southwest on Tuesday in a non-conference game. No game information was available.
The Skippers are at home at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, versus Hopkins.