Maddy Davey certainly has learned the lesson to try, try, try again. Twice denied in the first half by the Eastview goaltender, the Chaska's 2019 and 2020 goals leader came through with two second-half tallies in a 3-1 Hawk win on Aug. 28.
Paige Sommerfeld started the scoring from Davey in the first half for Chaska.
Davey had nine goals as a sophomore for the Hawks.
Kinley O'Connor and Brenna Westerhaus, who played at Holy Family Catholic as a freshman, were credited with assists on the Davey goals.
Sienna Latta tied the contest at one for Eastview before halftime.
Ava Northamer made nine saves for Chaska in her first varsity start.
Chaska is at Robbinsdale Cooper in the Metro West Conference opener at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
GIRLS: Chanhassen
Mary McDowell netted her first varsity goal as Chanhassen opened the 2021 season with a 1-0 road victory over Eastview on Aug. 26.
The contest was halted after 50 minutes due to lightning.
Jessie Maus recorded six saves for the Storm, which outshot the Lightning 8-6.
Against Holy Family Catholic on Aug. 28, Grace Fogarty tied the match in the second half, salvaging a 1-1 draw with the Fire for the Storm.
Maggie Dowling opened the scoring for the Fire in the opening 40 minutes.
Bella Hocevar made 10 saves for Holy Family Catholic in the tie.
Chanhassen opens the Metro West Conference schedule at home at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31 against St. Louis Park.
BOYS: Chaska
Luke Dahlen finished a pass from Zachary Gelman for the game-winning goal for Prior Lake in a 1-0 home opener win over Chaska on Aug. 26.
The Hawks were credited with two shots on goal in the season opening loss.
Next up for Chaska (0-1) is a road match at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Robbinsdale Cooper.
BOYS: Chanhassen & Holy Family Catholic
Eric Oconitrillo's second-half goal was the difference in Holy Family Catholic's 1-0 road win at Chanhassen on Aug. 28.
The Fire, with almost an entire new starting line-up from a Section 6A semifinal appearance, recorded five shots on net.
Returning goaltender Dylan Ehlers made four saves for Holy Family Catholic, which was defeated 3-1 against Orono in the season opener Aug. 26.
Ryder Ferguson was the goal scorer for the Fire against the Spartans. Brody Paul made 13 saves for Holy Family Catholic with Orono goals coming from Andy DeWitt, Christian Kavanaugh and Aiden Ecker.
Brody Cook had assists on all three Orono goals.
Chanhassen also opened the season on Aug. 26, a home 3-1 loss to Eden Prairie. Ryan Donohue scored twice for the Eagles, which led 2-0 at halftime.
Chanhassen's goal came from Ryan Drahozal in his varsity debut.
The Storm open the Metro West Conference schedule at 5 p.m. at home on Tuesday, Aug. 31 against St. Louis Park.
BOYS: Southwest Christian
Coming off a 1-1 draw to Breck School in the season opener, Southwest Christian scored its first win of the season, a 4-1 decision on the home turf, over Legacy Christian on Aug. 27.
Luke Kamm netted two goals with Sam Widdifield adding a tally and assist for the Storm. Senior Josh Larson also registered his first varsity goal in the win.
Kamm found the net in the first half for a 1-0 lead against Breck. The Mustangs, among the favorites in Southwest Christian's section, got a tying goal from Ralph Smits.
Adam Tebbs made seven saves for the Stars (1-0-1), which are at St. Thomas Academy in Mendota Heights at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
BOYS: Minnetonka
Torin Firehammer netted a hat trick, adding assists on two other Minnetonka goals, in a 5-1 road win at North St. Paul on Aug. 28.
The Skippers led 3-0 at halftime.
Alex Gonikman and Yousef Eldashoury also found the net for Minnetonka (2-0), which got three saves from goaltender Peyton Olson.
The Skippers beat Shakopee Aug. 26 in the season opener. Gonikman, Ben Chung and Parker Flynn, who had two assists, scored for Minnetonka.
All three tallies came in the second half for Minnetonka.