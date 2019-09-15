Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Southwest Christian boys soccer forced overtime, winning in extra time for the second time this season in a 2-1 road defeat at Mound-Westonka Sept. 14.
The Stars are now 6-3 overall.
Adam Cavalieri netted a goal with an assist with Camden Mellema also scoring. Team scoring leader Jon Brain (12 points) also had an assist.
Daniel Neve scored the game's opening goal in the first half for the White Hawks.
Adam Tebbs made seven saves for Southwest Christian, which are at Mayer Lutheran at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
GIRLS: Southwest Christian 4, Mound-Westonka 1
Sophie Hotchkiss netted a goal with two assists as Southwest Christian improved to 6-2 with a 4-1 road win at Mound-Westonka Sept. 14.
All five goals were scored in the second half.
Lauren Walmer, Callie Ertel and Emma Baribault also found the net for the Stars.
Southwest Christian is at Mounds Park Academy at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
BOYS: Edina 3, Minnetonka 2
Minnetonka rebounded from a slow start, taking a lead in the second half, but top-ranked Edina rallied, defeating the Skippers 3-2 on Sept. 14 at Kuhlman Stadium.
Eddy Rosenthal netted the winner in the 71st minute, capping a comeback from a 2-1 deficit for the Hornets, now 9-0 overall and 5-0 in the Lake Conference.
Tallies from Dylan Olson and Andres Rivas gave fourth-ranked Minnetonka the second-half advantage. Hunter Kemnitz had an assist for the Skippers, which got 14 saves from Kai Haroldson.
Edina's first two goals came from Ryan Swanda and Sammy Presthus.
It was the first loss in nine matches for Minnetonka (6-1-2), which is 2-1-2 in the Lake Conference.
The Skippers host St. Michael-Albertville at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
GIRLS: Edina 5, Minnetonka 0
A match-up of No. 1 vs No. 2, Edina scored five second-half goals to defeat Minnetonka 5-0 on Sept. 14.
The match was scoreless at halftime.
Maddie Dahlien scored a hat trick with two assists for the Hornets, which were coming off its first loss 2-0 to St. Michael-Albertville.
Sophia Boman and Emma Frommelt also scored for the Hornets.
Minnetonka was credited with four shots on goal.
The Skippers, 6-2 overall, with a 3-2 Lake Conference record, hosts league leader St. Michael-Albertville at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17.