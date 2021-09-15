Eric Oconitrillo converted a free kick with under three minutes to play, the only goal scored in Holy Family Catholic's 1-0 win over Delano Sept. 14.
The Tigers entered the match with six wins in seven games.
Oconitrillo, a third-year varsity member, has a team-high four goals for the Fire. Holy Family Catholic is 4-0 when he scores.
The Fire, 4-2-1 overall, are 2-0 in the Wright County Conference into Thursday's match with Rockford/HL-W-W.
GIRLS: Holy Family Catholic 3, Delano 0
Maeve Kelly scored twice, leading Holy Family Catholic to a 3-0 home win over Delano on Sept. 14.
It was the first loss in seven matches for the Tigers, ranked No. 10 in Class 2A.
Kelly found the net twice in the first half, both goals assisted by Maggie Dowling, who later added to the lead with a goal as well.
Holy Family Catholic, 4-1-1 overall, was No. 2 in the latest Class A poll, a lone loss to Class AA No. 2 Holy Angels.
Next up for the Fire is a match at Rockford/HL-W-W on Thursday, Sept. 16.
BOYS: Waconia 3, Chaska 2
A total of four goals scored in the second half, Waconia held off a strong challenge from visiting Chaska in a 3-2 score on Sept. 14.
It was the first two goals of the season for the Hawks
Asher Johnson netted two scores for the Wildcats with Sam Kaeding's goal the eventual winner for Waconia (3-2).
Simon Peterson and Andree Mora were goal scorers for Chaska (0-5-1), which heads out of conference play at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, at Buffalo.
GIRLS: Waconia 4, Chaska 1
The addition of Waconia and Orono make an already challenging Metro West Conference that more competitive, evidenced by their combined 5-0-1 in league play.
On Tuesday, Grace Seim netted a goal with an assist, while Adrienne Linehan also had a two-point game in a 4-1 win over Chaska.
Waconia, 5-0-1 overall, broke a 1-1 tie at halftime with three second-half goals.
Paige Bakke recorded her second goal of the season, from Kinley O'Connor, for the Hawks, which are 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the Metro West Conference.
Next up are road contests at Buffalo and Eden Prairie on Sept. 16 and 18.
GIRLS: Bloomington Kennedy 2, Chanhassen 0
Unbeaten in the first seven matches of the season, Chanhassen suffered its first defeat, a 2-0 loss at home to Bloomington Kennedy on Sept. 14.
The Eagles scored twice in the second half, improving to 4-1 overall.
Susan Monson and Cameran Renneke were goal scorers for Bloomington Kennedy.
Chanhassen (6-1-1) looks to rebound against Class 2A top-10 Orono on Monday, Sept. 20.
BOYS: Bloomington Kennedy 1, Chanhassen 0
A scoreless game into the second half, Bloomington Kennedy broke through in the 56th minute, earning the 1-0 Metro West Conference win over Chanhassen on Sept. 14.
The Storm had posted five consecutive shutout halves of soccer.
Chanhassen, 0-2-1 in the Metro West Conference, is 0-5-2 into a road contest at Orono on Monday, Sept. 20.
GIRLS: Edina 5, Minnetonka 1
Minnetonka scored first, but top-ranked Edina countered, improving to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the Lake Conference with a 5-1 win on Sept. 14.
The Hornets surrendered just its third goal of the season, the Skippers' Cece Aasheim opening the score in the first half.
A penalty kick goal with 23 minutes remaining in regulation proved to be the winner for Edina. Maddie Dahlien netted a hat trick with Izzy Engle finding the net twice for the Hornets.
Minnetonka hosts St. Michael-Albertville at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18.
BOYS: Edina 1, Minnetonka 0
When Edina and Minnetonka meet in soccer, expect some of the best soccer in Minnesota.
Sammy Presthus' goal in the 26th minute off a pass from Tommy Sieve was the difference maker for the Hornets, which handed the third-ranked Skippers their first loss of the season.
Minnetonka had four shots on goal.
The Skippers, 4-1-1 overall, hosts St. Michael-Albertville on Saturday, Sept. 18.