Two of the premier pitchers in the state of Minnesota, future Gophers Sydney Schwartz of Chanhassen and Brynn Hostettler of Northfield dazzled April 15 under the bright lights at Storm Stadium.
Schwartz recorded a program-record 18 strikeouts, Hostettler with 20.
In the end, Chanhassen, despite just two hits for the game, walked off with a 1-0 win in eight innings.
Chanhassen will rely on Schwartz this season as she is just one of two returning starters from 2019. Schwartz twice had to bare down with runners on third base, getting a third out on a strikeout in the fifth and a ground ball back to the circle in the sixth.
The other returning starter being Daisy Lang. And it was Lang that came up in the biggest spot with the bases loaded in the eighth inning. A blooper that fell in between two Raiders sent the winning run across home plate.
The rally started with a senior Bella Plath bunt, a high throw over the first baseman resulting in a two-base error. A pair of walks, including one to Schwartz, loaded the bases for Lang.
Hostettler allowed two hits and four walks over the 143-pitch performance. Schwartz surrendered four hits and one walk.
The Storm starting infield featured two eighth graders and a sophomore behind home plate in Hannah Hollowaty making her varsity debut.
Chanhassen is back in action at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 16 at Minnetonka.
BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON 11, CHASKA 10
Chaska scored six runs in the first inning, the only problem is Bloomington Jefferson scored seven themselves in their first at-bats.
Chaska went ahead 10-9 in the seventh inning, the only problem is Bloomington Jefferson scored twice in the final at-bat, walking off with an 11-10 victory on April 15 at Dred Scott Fields.
The Jaguars finished with 16 hits, including eight extra-base hits with Jordan Fasching going 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs.
Chaska also recorded 16 hits with a home run coming off the bat of Sydney Huwe.
Chaska (0-1) plays in the Mankato West Tournament on Saturday, April 17, at Caswell Park.
MINNETONKA 2, MINNEAPOLIS SOUTHWEST 0
Molly Oehme struck out 15 batters in a complete-game effort, leading Minnetonka to a 2-0 win over Minneapolis Southwest on April 15.
The Skippers, up 1-0 on a bases-loaded walk, got a double off the wall from Kristina Spasojevic before Oheme collected an RBI with a single for the 2-0 lead.
Minneapolis Southwest pitcher Kal Harris finished with 12 strikeouts over six complete innings
Minnetonka (1-0) hosts Chanhassen at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 16.