Chanhassen showed Tuesday they have the combination -- a star pitcher and a powerful line-up -- to make a run at the Section 2AAAA softball title.
The Storm scored seven times in the first two at-bats, getting a second perfect game this season from Sydney Schwartz in an 8-0 win over Burnsville in the opening round at Miller Park.
Schwartz faced 21 batters over seven innings, recording 16 strikeouts.
Daisy Lang was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored for Chanhassen. Schwartz added a two-run homer with Grace Clausen and Shayden Benedict each driving in two runs.
Chanhassen plays No. 4 seed Prior Lake in the second round at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 3.
CHASKA
Falling 6-2 in the first round of the Section 2AAAA playoffs, Chaska kept the season going with a 10-3 win over Metro West Conference co-champion Bloomington Jefferson on June 1 at Miller Park.
The Hawks lost 11-10 and 13-11 in the regular season to the Jaguars.
Three pitchers -- Corina Coppersmith, McKenna Toltzman and Kendall Karrmann -- held Bloomington Jefferson in check for Chaska. Coppersmith pitched into the fifth inning, posting four zeros on the board.
The Hawks offense did the rest, scoring a single run in the first inning before back-to-back RBI-singles from Ava Blake and Toltzman at the bottom of the batting order made it 3-0 in the fourth inning.
Karrman's fielder's choice scored the first of two runs in the fifth inning, a 5-0 lead on a Payton Nicholas single.
Bloomington Jefferson drew within 5-3 in the fifth inning, a two-run homer from Hannah Effertz.
Chaska responded in the sixth inning with Medora Rylee, 3-for-5 in the game, reaching base seven times on the day, driving in Blake at 6-3 before Sydney Huwe's 2-run double extended the advantage to five runs.
Chaska added two runs in the seventh inning, the rally started by a Karrmann double. Karrmann also recorded the final six outs for the save.
Toltzman was 2-for-3 with Nicholas reaching base three times on two hits.
Chaska was beaten 6-2 in the opening round to second seed Shakopee. Rylee scored twice in the first three innings, both RBIs to Huwe, in reaching base all four times on two walks and two hit-by-pitch.
Shakopee took an early 2-1 lead on two unearned runs, an RBI single from Joie Fittante and 2-out double from Riley Leadstrom.
A 2-out single from Reese Holzhueter gave Shakopee the lead once again at 3-2 in the third inning before a home run from Cora Meier made it 4-2.
Chaska had the bases loaded in the fourth inning, a ground out to shortstop ending the threat.
Shakopee added two more runs in the fifth inning on a wild pitch and bases loaded walk to Aly Meier.
Chaska (13-9) awaits the outcome of the Chanhassen and Prior Lake contest, playing in the late game at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, at Miller Park. The losing team will play the Hawks.
MINNETONKA
Beaten 4-3 in the first round on a walk-off loss to Prior Lake, Minnetonka rebounded in the losers bracket with a 9-3 elimination win over Burnsville on June 1.
An early 3-1 deficit, the Skippers scored five times in the fourth inning to take the lead for good over the Blaze.
Minnetonka batters used 10 walks and five hits to plate the nine runs.
Alex Gerber was 3-for-4 with two runs scored for Burnsville at the plate. Minnetonka pitchers struck out eight batters.
Minnetonka (13-9) plays the loser of Shakopee and Eden Prairie at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, at Miller Park.