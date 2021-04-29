Twelve innings pitched, 190 pitches thrown, 23 strikeouts record, Sydney Schwartz and Chanhassen earned a doubleheader sweep April 28 in wins over Bloomington Kennedy 10-0 and Edina 6-2.
The Storm are 6-1 overall and 3-0 in a five-game week.
Chanhassen racked up seven runs in the fourth inning, totaling 12 hits for the game, in the five-inning win over Kennedy. Alli Perkins, Drew Sustacek and Susie Tollefson each collected two RBIs, while Schwartz homered and walked three times in four plate appearances.
Schwartz allowed just three base runners, two on walks, in the no-hitter.
Versus Edina, a three-run sixth inning gave Chanhassen some cushion at 6-2.
Hannah Hollowaty, Schwartz, Tollefson, and Shayden Benedict each had two hits, while Kaylee Arsenault scored three runs in her varsity debut.
Chanhassen is at St. Michael-Albertville at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 29.