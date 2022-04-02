The Chanhassen softball team has the talent back to contend for another section title
The Storm four finished fourth in the Class 4A state tourney last spring, making its fourth appearance since 2015. Sydney Schwartz and her team-best 295 strikeouts and 11 home runs are back as the lone senior returning starter.
Junior Karina Tollberg is back at shortstop for Chanhassen and junior Hannah Holloway returns behind the plate. Ninth-graders Susie Tollefson and Shayden Benedict were also starters last season on the Storm's 22-4 campaign (7-1 in the Metro West Conference).
"With only five returning starters, all infield players, there will be plenty of fresh faces on the field," Chanhassen coach Joe Coenen said. "Having the returning Minnesota Gatorade Softball Player of the Year in the circle and our catcher back from last year will hopefully keep us in every game.
"The big question will be if we can produce some offense."
Schwartz won that player of the year award. She had a 21-3 record last year as the team's ace, pitching 159 1/3 innings and posting a 1.00 earned-run average. She had 18 complete games and nine shutouts.
At the plate, Schwartz hit a team-best .567, along with 32 RBIs and eight doubles.
Tollefson hit .409 last spring for the Storm with a team-best 35 runs scored and 10 stolen bases to go along with 17 RBIs.
Holloway hit .288 with 14 RBIs last spring, while Benedict hit .271 with 11 RBIs and Tollberg had a .262 average and 10 RBIs.
"This year’s team has been really focused on improving with every rep," Coenen said. "They want to control what they can and be ready to jump on any opportunity when it presents itself. They want to look at every situation in a positive mindset.
"They want to be great teammates to each other and bring a genuine positive energy to the team."
Other players Coenen will likely need to step up this spring include juniors Kaylee Arsenault, Kenna Bergman, Emily Lackey and Maren Browning and seniors Christy Miller and McKenna Rothstein.
They all got some varsity time on the field last year.
"I believe our team strength is that all the players truly understand we are so much stronger as a team than we are as individuals," Coenen said. "We know what it takes. We know how to have fun working hard. We know how to have fun competing.
"We know how to treat each other and those around us. We know we can’t get there as individuals without each other."
Chanhassen won the first-ever Class 4A state title in 2016. The team also made state in 2017 and was a state qualifier in the last three-class tournament in 2015.
There was no 2020 softball season due to the pandemic, so Chanhassen has won Section 2 four of the last six seasons. Shakopee won in 2018 and Eden Prairie claimed the crown in 2019.
In section realignment a year ago, seven of the eight teams in Section 2AAAA remained with Waconia replacing Burnsville. Minnetonka, Prior Lake, Chaska and Bloomington Jefferson are also in the field.
Jefferson had an 11-1 record in the Metro West last year, while Chaska finished 6-5. Benilde-St. Margaret's is also a strong conference foe.
At state last year, Chanhassen won 1-0 in the quarterfinals over Elk River, before losing 5-4 to Forest Lake in the semifinals and 6-3 to Centennial for third place.
The Storm cruised through the Section 2AAAA field to get to state, going 4-0 and allowing just two total runs in four games.
This year's section tourney will start May 24 with the quarterfinals. The title game is set for June 2 and the entire tourney will be played at Miller Park in Eden Prairie.
The Class 4A state tourney will be June 9-10 at its annual site, Caswell Park in Mankato. Rosemount is the defending champion.