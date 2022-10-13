Southwest Christian Cross Country

The Southwest Christian cross country teams pose for a group photo after a practice during the 2022 season.

 Photo courtesy of Taria Cameron

With a few weeks left in the cross country season, the Southwest Christian program still has time to continue reaching for their 2022 goals.

“Our tagline is fast and fearless and it’s based on running with courage,” head coach Taria Cameron said. “They’ve embraced that, it’s just a really close supportive group of kids that do a great job of balancing fun and excellence and I’m excited to see how that all plays out.”

Tags

Events