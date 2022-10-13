With a few weeks left in the cross country season, the Southwest Christian program still has time to continue reaching for their 2022 goals.
“Our tagline is fast and fearless and it’s based on running with courage,” head coach Taria Cameron said. “They’ve embraced that, it’s just a really close supportive group of kids that do a great job of balancing fun and excellence and I’m excited to see how that all plays out.”
This is Cameron’s second season with the cross country team at Southwest Christian. She has been an assistant coach for the track and field team, helping distance runners. In her second season with the Stars, Cameron is continuing to establish a team culture and is excited to see the fruits of the team’s labor that took place in 2021.
Cameron saw the Stars as a team in terms of building a bond among one another, but she wanted to see that bond translate when the team was running. By running more as a team, athletes would not only push each other to run faster times but also have higher overall team finishes at meets.
For the boys’ team, Southwest Christian achieved its 2021 goal of having athletes reach the 17-minute mark in races. Cameron was impressed by the pack running the Stars did last fall and for the remainder of 2022, they are pushing for new goals.
“We’re going to try to be competitive in sections and get kids hitting in [the 16-minute mark] this year,” Cameron said of the boys’ team.
Coming into the fall, Cameron was unsure who the second runner for the girls’ team would be behind senior Lauren Stephens. Ultimately what Cameron viewed as important for the Stars was remaining healthy and pack running.
“I’m hoping they are going to be stronger than last year, and they have potential to close the gap between the top runner and run as a team and finish strong,” Cameron said of the girls team.
Results
The Southwest Christian boys’ and girls’ cross country teams competed in the Litchfield Invitational at Collinwood Park Oct. 6. On the boys’ side, the Stars finished in seventh place.
The top five runners for the Stars were Wyatt Wercinski (17:42.7), Zachery Kaupp (17:47.6), Joshua Daun (18:10.1), Zion Buck (18:13.8) and Cameron Tarman (18.29.1).
On the girls’ side, Southwest Christian finished in 15th place at the meet out of as many teams. The top five for the Stars were Makenna Mapstone (23:36.2), Reese Merritt (23:53.7), Kelly Carter (23:53.7), Joellen Merkle (25:13.2) and Riley Rodriguez (25:16.4).
Southwest Christian’s next meet is Oct. 13 at River’s Edge Golf Course. The Wright County conference championship meet is Oct. 18 at Lake Marion Park in Hutchinson.
The Stars will also compete in the Section 6AA meet on Oct. 27 in Litchfield.