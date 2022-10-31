Muluken Kamm

Southwest Christian senior Muluken Kamm (9) was one of the senior leaders for the Stars during the 2022 season.

 Photo courtesy of Wendy Olson

Advancing to the Class A state semifinal was 31 minutes away for Southwest Christian, but the Stars could not hold onto their lead and fell 3-2 to Maranatha Christian Oct. 27.

The 2021 state champions were looking to defend their Class A crown after winning back-to-back section championships. Players were excited for the chance to extend their season—and with its pedigree from a season ago, Southwest Christian came into the eight-team tournament as the top seed.

