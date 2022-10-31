Advancing to the Class A state semifinal was 31 minutes away for Southwest Christian, but the Stars could not hold onto their lead and fell 3-2 to Maranatha Christian Oct. 27.
The 2021 state champions were looking to defend their Class A crown after winning back-to-back section championships. Players were excited for the chance to extend their season—and with its pedigree from a season ago, Southwest Christian came into the eight-team tournament as the top seed.
But when the clock hit zero on the scoreboard at Monticello High School, time had run out on the Stars’ season and title defense.
Southwest Christian struck first with a connection between seniors Sam Widdifield and Marcus Banegas. Coming into the tournament, Widdifield said Southwest Christian needed to improve in its set pieces in order to advance through the bracket. The Stars did that on his goal, setting up for a corner kick coming off of Banegas’ foot with Widdifield scoring on a header.
Maranatha would answer in order to tie the game 1-1 before the end of the first half. Junior Jake Bettin broke the tie and gave Southwest Christian a 2-1 lead in the second half, but the team could not survive Maranatha’s offensive attack. The Mustangs scored two unanswered goals. It was the third time Southwest Christian had given up three or more goals in the 2022 season.
Coming off the state championship and offseason, Southwest Christian hit some bumps early on this fall, losing two consecutive games to Minnehaha Academy and Mound Westonka. After a 2-0 loss to Holy Family Sept. 19, however, the Stars went on an eight-game win streak, including three in the section 6A tournament.
Southwest Christian finished with a 15-5 overall record. Bettin had a team-high 35 goals and added 10 assists. Senior Muluken Kamm and sophomore Andrew Perry were next in line, each with seven goals. Banegas led the team in assists with 15. The Stars graduate eight seniors in Dayton Thistle, Widdifield, Kamm, Michael Sorenson, Banegas, Nickolas Azanov, Caleb Tollerud and Christoph Kleinprintz.