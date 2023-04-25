Four-thirty p.m. came around during a practice early this spring, and Southwest Christian head coach Gary Schmidt told the boys tennis team they could be done practicing for the day.
In response, some players posed a question to him: Do we need to be done?
Players stuck around for almost another hour to continue playing matches and getting more practice outside after being stuck indoors to start the season. Schmidt acknowledged that while this might not seem like much to some, he was excited to see the enthusiasm players had about playing for the Stars this spring.
“These guys are wanting to play. They’re getting extra reps and not because they have to, but because they want to,” Schmidt said. “And so, I think it’s been a good group to work with that way.”
With six matches played early in the spring and the internal motivation to improve, Southwest Christian is hoping to have a competitive season in the conference and advance in the section 2A tournament. The Stars have a mix of returning players along with young ones new to the varsity lineup, and Schmidt is excited to see what this group can do as the season progresses.
Southwest Christian has seven players returning to the varsity lineup from 2022. Senior Sean Johnson returns after receiving Wright County All-Conference honors and started off 2023 playing in the top singles spot for the Stars. Johnson will play some singles and also doubles with fellow senior Garrett Lyles who is coming back from an injury.
Other returning players for singles include sophomores Mateo Schneibel and Brock Walmer. On the doubles side, returning players include seniors Austin Kimble and Justin Erickson junior Benny Strain along with Lyles.
Schmidt expects players from the junior varsity lineup last season to make the leap to varsity this season. Senior Daniel Bozanich, who Schmidt said had a good start to the spring practices, is rounding out the singles lineup for the Stars early in the season. Sophomores Cameron Thomas and Evan Johnson and senior Michael Sorenson and junior Matthew Brands have all stepped into the doubles portion of the varsity.
The Stars finished 2022 with a 7-8 record and would like to get over the .500 win mark this spring. Schmidt added that the team hopes to advance in the section 2A tournament and push a player or players to the state tournament. Southwest Christian did not have a state qualifier last season in the individual portion and advanced to the section semifinals as a team before falling to eventual section champion Litchfield.
Along with its energy, one of the team’s strengths is its mental toughness from player to player. Schmidt said it can be challenging as a tennis coach when dealing with highly emotional athletes, but that he rarely has dealt with that at Southwest Christian, especially with this group.
“Mentally, they’re pretty good in terms of being able to handle the ups and downs of competition and not getting the emotions in the way more than they should,” Schmidt said. “They keep competition in perspective well, and they want to win and play to win, but at the end of the day that doesn’t define them.”
The section 2A tournament begins with the team portion May 18 and 22 with quarterfinal matches being played at the higher seeded team’s home courts and semifinal and final matches at the Swanson Tennis Center at Gustavus Adolphus College. The individual portion of the tournament begins May 24 and 25 at the Swanson Tennis Center with the Class A state tournament being held June 6-9 at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center.