The Southwest Christian golf teams are in full swing, with the section 2AA tournament approaching at the end of the month. Here is a look at where both the girls and boys teams are at heading into the final weeks of the season.
Girls focused on mental game
Five starters from last season’s roster returned for Southwest Christian, and success has shown on the course as the Stars set a program record for a team score at an 18-hole match with a 363 and a third place finish at the Monticello Magic Invite May 3.
Junior Kendall Hoag returns after reaching the Class 2A state tournament as an individual as a sophomore where she finished 13th overall. Fellow juniors Autumn Wiens and Madeline Hotchkiss also return. Head coach Bill Hoag said Wiens is ‘a smart, steady player,’ while Hotchkiss is coming back after reaching the second day of the section 2AA tournament last year.
Coming into the season, Hoag believed sophomore Lily Lundgren could potentially breakthrough and card some low scores for the team. Becca Moore is also back as the lone senior on the team, and freshman Bella Travis rounds out the top six for the Stars.
While the team wants to compete with defending section 2AA champion Jordan, Hoag said the team is focused on improving in the mental aspect of the game.
“Of course, your score is important. We’re playing golf, but you know, it’s more important to have the right mentality to persevere because all the girls that we compete with are in the same scenario,” Hoag said. “And so it’s like, ‘Who can have the most positive attitude after you make a bad shot or you take a penalty stroke or who can persevere through that and make the most of that?’”
Southwest Christian’s highest finish in a Wright County East competition was third, and Hoag is impressed with how the players have approached the season.
“They’re all really nice kids, and they’re working really hard, and I love the attitude that they have,” Hoag said.
Boys wanting to push for section crown
The Southwest Christian boys experienced growth as a whole, adding 13 new players to the program, and head coach Ben Thorson said he was excited to see how new players could contribute and how veteran ones could continue success.
Jacob Ferrin is back for his senior season after finishing second at the Class 2A state tournament last season. With a 144, Ferrin finished second behind then freshman Sam Udovic of St. Croix Lutheran.
Thorson said Ferrin’s short game is something that separated himself from other players when he was younger. Now Ferrin has developed his game where he can hit various shots on command, and Thorson said he saw Ferrin also overcome a mental hurdle late last season by carding an under par 71 in the second round of the section 2AA tournament.
“It’s a confidence factor. He’s overcome an expectation hurdle,” Thorson said of Ferrin. “Before it was ‘I want to be this type of player in the conference,’ but now he wants to be the best everywhere he goes.”
Other players who will contribute include sophomore Brody Pluth who is in his third year on the team. Junior Gordie Molin returns as a captain of the team after missing the state tournament as an individual by one stroke last season. Junior Kaelen Lundquist and freshman Henry Johnson are also newcomers to the varsity lineup
Early in the season Thorson said the team would need more competition time due to the weather conditions and players who do not see golf as their main sport. Nevertheless, he said the depth of the roster this spring means the Stars can rely on anyone on the varsity roster to post a good score.
Thorson said the Stars’ goal was to compete with Holy Family for the Wright County East Conference and section 2AA championships this spring. Southwest Christian has finished second twice but has not won a conference match, but time still remains for the Stars to possibly dethrone the Fire in the postseason.
“Ultimately, we want these kids to have more fun playing golf than they’re used to. And the easiest way to do that is for them to be playing better golf,” Thorson said.