Ella Ringer

Southwest Christian tennis player Ella Ringer, a captain on this year’s team, returns a ball with her backhand during a match in 2022.

 Brendan O’Brien/ Southwest News Media

As the 2023 season gets underway, the Southwest Christian tennis team is in pursuit of its goal of fostering community among teammates and focusing on why they play the sport.

Captain Autumn Wiens said she hopes to use her role to help players grow closer and to remind the athletes of the team’s theme of “playing for an audience of one.”

