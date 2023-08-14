As the 2023 season gets underway, the Southwest Christian tennis team is in pursuit of its goal of fostering community among teammates and focusing on why they play the sport.
Captain Autumn Wiens said she hopes to use her role to help players grow closer and to remind the athletes of the team’s theme of “playing for an audience of one.”
“As a captain, I really just feel like I've been given this really great opportunity to not only be a player on the team, but also to be someone who is able to encourage people to grow in their strengths and skills as a tennis player and just continue to encourage people to grow as a community and to especially grow as a community in Christ,” Wiens said.
The Stars started the season with tryouts and practices beginning Aug. 14 ahead of its first match. Head coach Gary Schmidt said several players have been attending camps throughout the summer and he wants to see how the team has progressed.
“I'm excited to see their hard work pay off," Schmidt said. "They're very dedicated. And you know they're excited for the season.”
The Stars do not have much depth with just five players returning from their starting lineup a year ago. Captain Ella Ringer is one of the five and returns as the team’s lead singles player. Schmidt said having a player like Ringer at the top of the singles lineup can make it easier for the rest of the singles players.
“I really enjoy the role just because it's fun to play people who are maybe higher skilled than you and also just to have fun like long and just close matches in a game,” Ringer said.
Other key players include Wiens and Kendall Hoag, who are both versatile players who can go between singles and doubles. Wiens said one of her goals is to become a more consistent player from match to match. Fellow captain Abbie Wolff was also a top doubles player on the junior varsity in 2022 and will now be in the mix for the varsity doubles lineup.
“We've been working on aggressive doubles play this summer, and I'm hoping that some of these ladies will be ready to step in and really put pressure on opponents,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt said one of the challenges the team has every season is competing against schools like Delano, Mound Westonka or Hutchinson that have feeder programs through middle schools attached to the high school program. Nevertheless, players who might not have as much competitive tennis experience feel like they learn quickly.
“The coaches do a great job of welcoming new players, especially new tennis players who have not played before and they do a great job of pushing their players to kind of grow in their skills,” Wiens said.
The first week of competition for Southwest Christian is a busy one, as the Stars’ first match is Aug. 24 at St. Louis Park followed by its first home match Aug. 25 against Sibley East. The team then plays Aug. 26 at Richfield in a tournament with Richfield, Bloomington Jefferson and Minneapolis Southwest.
The section 5A team tournament is Oct. 5 at the higher seeded teams’ home court and Oct. 9 at Gustavus Adolphus College. The individual portion of the tournament will take place Oct. 12 and 16, also at the college. The Class A tournament will be Oct. 24-27 at the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center.
“We have our work cut out for us: a tough schedule, a tough conference," Schmidt said. "But as I said, we have had a lot of girls attending summer camps and so they're gonna be ready to give it their best."