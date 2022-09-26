After a state tournament appearance in 2021, the Southwest Christian volleyball team is looking for similar success in 2022.

The Stars’ approach to this season, however, has changed, as they are emphasizing effort over results. The team lost several talented players from last year’s roster to graduation, and while the squad this fall has plenty of talent, head coach Jessy Tow-Arnett wants the Stars’ to focus on their work ethic.

Tags

Events